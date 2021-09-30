Mahindra XUV700 Prices Top Out At Rs 19.79 Lakh. So What’s The Catch?

Modified On Sep 30, 2021 02:29 PM By Dhruv for Mahindra XUV700

The prices mentioned exclude the Luxury pack and AWD from the equation, which can be specced as optional extras

Prices for all the variants of the XUV700 have been revealed.

Bookings open from October 7, with the delivery dates set to be announced on October 10.

However, the prices mentioned are introductory, and will apply to only the first 25,000 bookings.

The Luxury pack can only be had with AX7 automatic variants.

AWD can only be had with AX7 diesel-auto variants, but cannot be clubbed with the Luxury pack.

Will rival the Creta, Seltos, Kushaq, Taigun, Hector, Hector Plus, Harrier and Safari.

Mahindra has revealed the prices of all variants of the XUV700, with test drives of the SUV set to begin from October 2 in a phased manner. Bookings for the SUV will open on October 7 as well, and the date for deliveries will be announced on October 10. Prices of some variants had already been revealed earlier, and here is a look at the prices of all variants of the SUV:

Variants Petrol Diesel MT AT MT AT 5 seater 7 seater 5 seater 7 seater 5 seater 7 seater 5 seater 7 seater MX Rs 11.99 lakh Rs 12.49 lakh AX3 Rs 13.99 lakh Rs 15.59 lakh Rs 14.59 lakh Rs 15.19 lakh Rs 16.19 lakh AX5 Rs 14.99 lakh Rs 15.59 lakh Rs 16.59 lakh Rs 15.59 lakh Rs 16.19 lakh Rs 17.19 lakh Rs 17.79 lakh AX7 Rs 17.59 lakh Rs 19.19 lakh* Rs 18.19 lakh Rs 19.79 lakh**

*Luxury pack can be specced with AX7 automatic variants for Rs 1.8 lakh.

** AWD is available with AX7 diesel automatic for an additional Rs 1.3 lakh, but not with the Luxury Pack.

The prices mentioned above are for the first 25,000 bookings only. Mahindra has revealed that the deliveries of petrol variants of the SUV will commence before that of the diesel variants. It is also offering an ‘Add to cart’ feature on the website, which will allow customers to save their configuration even before the bookings open.

Mahindra is offering features like a panoramic sunroof, dual zone climate control, a twin-screen (10.25-inch each) infotainment setup, seven airbags and more. The Luxury pack which can be specced with the AX7’s automatic variants (not with diesel AWD AT) only, adds a 3D Sound system by Sony, electrically deployed door handles, a 360-degree camera, blind spot monitoring, an electronic parking brake and wireless charging to the XUV700.

The XUV700 will be available with both petrol and diesel engines, both of which can be specced with manual or automatic transmissions. The AWD option is reserved only for the diesel-auto powertrain. Take a look at all the numbers in the table below:

Petrol Diesel Displacement 2.0-litre turbo-petrol 2.2-litre Max Power 200PS 155PS (only MX variant)/185PS Peak Torque 360Nm 360Nm (only MX variant)/420Nm (MT), 450Nm (AT) Transmission 6-speed MT/6-speed AT 6-speed MT/6-speed AT AWD No Only with diesel-auto in AX7 variant

The XUV700 has for sure been priced aggressively, and in this range, it has a number of rivals, from the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun, and MG Hector, all the way up to the MG Hector Plus, Tata Harrier and even the Tata Safari! We would even say that the base variants could start eating into the sales of top-spec sub 4-metre SUVs like the Kia Sonet.

