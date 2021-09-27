Force Gurkha Goes On Sale At 13.59 Lakh, To Take On The Mahindra Thar

Modified On Sep 27, 2021 07:49 PM By Rohit for Force Gurkha

Bookings are now underway for Rs 25,000, and the first deliveries to customers are planned in the week following Dussehra

Force is offering the SUV in a single variant.

The 2021 Gurkha retains its boxy silhouette but gets new panels and glass panes.

Force has equipped the new-gen SUV with a 7-inch touchscreen, front power windows, and a four-speaker sound system.

The new Gurkha is provided with only a 2.6-litre diesel engine, mated to a 5-speed manual.

Force has launched the new-gen Gurkha at Rs 13.59 lakh (ex-showroom). Its prime rival, the Mahindra Thar, is priced between Rs 12.78 lakh and Rs 15.08 lakh. The SUV is available in a single variant. Bookings start today for Rs 25,000, and the first deliveries to customers are planned in the week following Dussehra.

While the silhouette of the 2021 Gurkha is similar to the previous-gen model (retaining the typical Mercedes-Benz G-Class-like appeal), Force has given the new-gen SUV updated panels and new glass panes for the windows and windscreens. The offroader now comes with LED headlamps with DRLs and fog lamps.











The Gurkha is available in five colour options: orange, red, green, white, and grey.

Parameter Dimensions Length 4116mm Width 1812mm Height 2075mm Wheelbase 2400mm Ground Clearance 205mm

The 2021 Gurkha features a 7-inch touchscreen system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, manual AC, front power windows, and a four-speaker sound system. Safety kit includes dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, and tyre pressure monitoring.

Take a look at the powertrain details:

Engine 2.6-litre diesel Power 91PS Torque 250Nm Transmission 5-speed manual AWD Yes

Force has provided the Gurkha with a low-range gearbox with front and rear locking differentials as before. The SUV comes with front and rear anti-roll bars and an air-intake snorkel as well.

The new-gen offroader squares off against the Mahindra Thar. It will also take on the Maruti Suzuki Jimny, if Maruti does decide to bring it here. However, if you are looking for a monocoque SUV, you can consider similarly priced compact SUVs like the Skoda Kushaq , VW Taigun , Kia Seltos , Hyundai Creta , Nissan Kicks, and Renault Duster. The new Gurkha will be available for test drives before mid-October and customers can even book a test drive online.

