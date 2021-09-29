Toyota Fortuner Legender To Get 4X4 Drivetrain Option Soon

Published On Sep 29, 2021 06:52 PM By Tarun for Toyota Fortuner

The Legender is currently offered with an automatic gearbox and only a 4X2 drivetrain

Toyota is going to introduce 4WD on the top-spec variant of the Legender by the first half of October.

It is expected to demand around Rs 2.6 lakh over the 4X2 variant.

The Legender variant is offered with the 204PS 2.8-litre diesel engine, paired to a 6-speed automatic as standard.

It features LED headlights, ventilated and powered front seats, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment and connected car technology (telematics).

Safety is covered by traction control, seven airbags, front and rear parking sensors, and a rear parking camera, all as standard.

The Toyota Fortuner Legender variant is all set to receive a much-awaited update. The top-spec variant of the SUV will receive 4WD drivetrain as an option, which could demand up to Rs 2.6 lakh more than the 2WD.

The Fortuner Legender gets only the 204PS 2.8-litre diesel engine, paired to an automatic gearbox and 2WD drivetrain. The regular variants of the Fortuner receive a diesel-manual combination as well, along with a 166PS 2.7-litre petrol engine, paired with 5-speed manual and 6-speed AT.

The Legender differs aesthetically from the regular Fortuner, including elements like the Lexus-like styling for the bumpers and different 18-inch alloy wheels. The top-spec variant features LED headlamps, sequential turn indicators, ventilated and powered front seats, an 8-inch touchscreen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, connected car technology (Telematics), and wireless charging.

Safety is covered by vehicle stability control, hill assist, traction control, seven airbags, front and rear parking sensors, and a rear parking camera as standard. The inclusion of a 4X4 drivetrain will no doubt endow the Legender with much-improved off-roading capabilities, complemented no doubt by features such as downhill assist control, electronic drive control, and front and rear locking differentials.

The existing Fortuner 4X4 AT variant demands around Rs 2.6 lakh over the 4X2 variant. So if we go by the same pricing philosophy, the Legender 4X4 could be priced around Rs 40.9 lakh (ex-showroom). Currently, the SUV is priced from Rs 30.34 lakh to Rs 38.30 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), and rivals the Mahindra Alturas G4 , MG Gloster , and VW Tiguan Allspace .

