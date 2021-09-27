Toyota India Pulls The Plug Off The Slow Selling Yaris Sedan

Published On Sep 27, 2021 02:57 PM By Tarun for Toyota Yaris

The Ciaz, Verna and City-rivalling sedan was launched back in 2018

The Yaris has been discontinued in India after it failed to generate decent sales figures.

For existing buyers, Toyota promises spare parts will be available for at least the next 10 years.

The sedan came with many premium features such as roof-mounted rear AC vents, powered driver’s seat, up to seven airbags, disc brakes on all wheels, and front and rear parking sensors.

It was powered by a 107PS 1.5-litre petrol engine, paired to a 6-speed manual and 7-step CVT.

Toyota to replace Yaris with a rebadged Maruti Ciaz sedan soon.

Toyota has discontinued the Yaris sedan in India, effective from September 27, 2021. Its production has been stopped and only leftover stocks will be available for sale. The manufacturer has confirmed that its genuine spare parts will be available for at least the next 10 years.

The Yaris was launched back in 2018 as a rival to the Honda City , Hyundai Verna , Maruti Suzuki Ciaz , Volkswagen Vento , and Skoda Rapid . It came with several safety and feel good features like a tyre pressure monitoring system, powered driver’s seat, and seven airbags, which were missing in rivals. However, it failed to generate decent sales figures, averaging just about 400 units a month lately. In comparison, the Honda City, Maruti Ciaz, and Hyundai Verna average around 3000 units monthly.

Features on board include projector headlamps, a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, automatic AC with roof-mounted rear AC vents, rain-sensing wipers, 8-way powered driver’s seat, and paddle shifters. Safety was covered by up to seven airbags, disc brakes on all wheels, front and rear parking sensors, a rear parking camera, hill-hold control, and a tyre pressure monitoring system.

However, it lacked LED headlamps, a telescopic steering wheel, and a sunroof, all features found in most of its segment rivals. The sedan also lacked a sense of space and came with quirky styling, especially the front fascia.

The Toyota Yaris was offered with a 1.5-litre petrol engine, rated at 107PS and 140Nm. Transmission options include a 6-speed manual and a 7-step CVT. In this segment, you have the option of diesel and turbo-petrol engines, which seem more appealing.

The Yaris was priced from Rs 9.16 lakh to Rs 14.60 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). Toyota will soon bring in a rebadged Ciaz sedan, likely to be called Belta, that will take up the position of the Yaris soon.