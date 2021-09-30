Published On Sep 30, 2021 05:19 PM By Sonny for Jeep Grand Cherokee 2022

It also gets the option of a plug-in hybrid powertrain with four-wheel drive

Gets minor cosmetic differences over the seven-seater version.

Its interior is just as premium and well-equipped, with luxurious upholstery and multiple displays.

The Grand Cherokee five-seater also gets the option of Jeep’s plug-in hybrid 4xe powertrain.

It gets 4WD with all engine options, though its off-road capability depends on the variant.

The fifth-gen Grand Cherokee SUV is scheduled to be launched in India as a locally assembled model in 2022.

The new-gen Jeep Grand Cherokee debuted at the start of 2021 in its three-row avatar and has now been revealed in its shorter, two-row avatar. It is also the first Grand Cherokee to be offered with a plug-in hybrid option.

Let’s see how much smaller the five-seater Grand Cherokee is, compared to the Grand Cherokee L:

Grand Cherokee Grand Cherokee L Difference Wheelbase 2964mm 3091mm -127mm Length 4914mm 5204mm -290mm Width (ORVMs folded) 1968mm 1964mm +4mm Height (standard suspension) 1799mm 1815mm -16mm

Jeep has kept the same sharp styling for both versions. The most notable change, though, is the black bar connecting the tail lamps. The smaller SUV also gets the off-road focussed Trailhawk variant with increased ground clearance, better approach and departure angles, a more rugged bumper design and visible tow hooks.

The Grand Cherokee will be offered with three engine options in the USA: a 3.6-litre V6 (297PS/352Nm), a 5.7-litre V8 (362PS/529Nm), and the new 2-litre turbo hybrid (381PS/637Nm). All powertrains can be had with 4WD but the breadth of their off-roading capabilities varies depending on the variant.

Its hybrid powertrain gets Jeep’s 4xe badging and comprises a 2-litre four-cylinder turbo-petrol engine with two electric motors, one for the starter generator and a larger motor mounted on the transmission. The 4xe powertrain gets a 17kWh battery with an all-electric range of 40km, that also enhances the mileage of the Grand Cherokee in hybrid mode to 708km.

Related: Every Jeep SUV Will Have A Fully Electric Version By 2025

The interior of the Grand Cherokee is just as luxurious as its three-row version, albeit with some additions. It gets the same 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system in the centre and a digital driver’s display as seen in the Compass but in a different dashboard layout. There is also the option of an additional 10.25-inch interactive display for the front passenger. Its front seats are 16-way power adjustable with seatback massage functions in the top trims.

Also read: Jeep Commander (Meridian) Officially Debuts In Brazil, Coming To India In 2022

As a premium Jeep SUV, the Grand Cherokee is well equipped for both comfort and safety. It offers connected car tech, a 19-speaker McIntosh audio system, multi-zone climate control, ventilated and heated seats, and in-vehicle wi-fi. For safety, it gets a host of radar and camera based systems such as night vision camera with pedestrian/animal detection, 360-degree view camera, adaptive cruise control with stop and go, intersection collision assist, and park assist. It also has level-2 active driving assist for hands-on-wheel eyes-on-road automated driving.

The fifth-gen Jeep Grand Cherokee will go on sale in the USA by the end of 2021 and it is expected to be launched in India in 2022. It may not get the exact same features list or engine options, but the Grand Cherokee will be a well-equipped alternative to the usual choice of German luxury SUVs. Jeep will also be locally assembling the India-spec fifth-gen Grand Cherokee along with the Wrangler to offer it at a lower price point. It will go up against BMW X5, Mercedes Benz GLE and Lexus RX.