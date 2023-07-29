Published On Jul 29, 2023 11:27 AM By Sonny for Kia Seltos

The past week was mostly about updates on upcoming models and official claimed fuel economy figures

If you have been waiting for news about the upcoming Honda Elevate compact SUV, then this was a good week for you as a lot of new details were revealed. At the same time, we got word of another Maruti-Toyota shared model, and the upcoming Tata SUV facelifts were spied again. Let’s take a look at all the automotive industry highlights of the week.

BYD proposal rejected

The China-based EV-maker had put forward plans to invest US$ 1 billion in India for local manufacturing, in partnership with a Hyderabad-based company. However, that proposal was rejected by the government, likely due to the ongoing tensions between India and China. You can read more about BYD’s proposal and Indian lineup here.

Toyota Fronx confirmed

The Maruti-Toyota line of shared models is set to grow with the Fronx crossover SUV as well. It is based on the Baleno, which is already sold by Toyota as the Glanza, so it’s not that surprising that the crossover gets a rebadged version too. Find out when it is due to launch here.

New Range Rover Velar launched

Land Rover has brought the facelifted Range Rover Velar to India, announcing prices shortly after bookings opened. It is only offered in a single, highly-equipped variant with a choice of petrol and diesel engines, with AWD as standard. Get the prices and details here.

More details about the Honda Elevate

The Honda Elevate is one of the most highly anticipated entries in the compact SUV space in a long time. As we get closer to the price announcement, Honda has revealed more details about the Elevate such as claimed fuel economy figures, as well as production and launch timelines.

Maruti Eeco and S-Presso recall

Maruti Suzuki has issued a massive recall of over 87,000 units of its entry-level offerings due to a potential part defect in the steering tie rod. Find out if your car is included is among the recalled units and more details here.

Kia Seltos fuel economy revealed

The facelifted Kia Seltos carries on with its 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated and diesel engines and gets a new 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine as well. In almost every measure, it’s more frugal than its previous version and you can get the new claimed mileage figures here.

Toyota Innova Crysta ambulance conversion

There is now the option to convert a Toyota Innova Crysta into an ambulance complete with a full-length patient bed and a host of emergency medical equipment such as oxygen cylinders and monitors. Check out how the modified MPV and its list of changes here.

New V-Class

In global unveilings, Mercedes-Benz debuted the refreshed range of its V-Class luxury vans. It looks modern and sporty with the design tweaks but the biggest changes are in the cabin that is more technologically-rich than before. Catch up on the details here.

Fresh Spy Shots

Tata Nexon facelift: The Nexon subcompact SUV is undergoing a facelift to sport the latest Tata design language and more features. It has been spied testing yet again, still camouflaged. Find out more about the details spied about the Nexon facelift here.

Tata Safari facelift: Since all of Tata’s SUVs are getting updated, new spy shots surfaced of the updated Safari as well but this time the interior was not covered in camo-wrap. Check out the details seen for the first time.

