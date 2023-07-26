Modified On Jul 26, 2023 04:25 PM By Rohit for Honda Elevate

The prices for the Honda Elevate, the carmaker’s newest compact SUV, will be announced sometime in the first week of September this year

Bookings for the Honda Elevate have been open since early July for a token amount of Rs 5,000.

Honda will sell the Elevate in four broad variants: SV, V, VX and ZX.

The SUV will reach showrooms by mid-August.

Makes use of the City’s 1.5-litre petrol engine with both manual and automatic options.

Feature highlights include a 10.25-inch touchscreen, a single-pane sunroof, and ADAS.

Prices are expected to start from Rs 11 lakh (ex-showroom).

Back in early June, we got our first look at the new Honda Elevate SUV, which made its global debut in India. Its bookings have been open since early July for Rs 5,000, and it’s now been confirmed that the Elevate will go on sale sometime in the first week of September. It will start reaching dealerships for the public to check it out in person by mid-August.

A Known Engine Under The Hood

Honda is banking on the City’s 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine making 121PS and 145Nm for the Elevate. Like the sedan, the SUV too will come with either a 6-speed manual ‘box or a CVT. The claimed mileage figures were recently revealed and the automatic is promising to be more economical. However, the Elevate won’t be offered with a strong-hybrid powertrain (like the City Hybrid) and will directly get an EV derivative by 2026.

Gets Premium Equipment

The compact SUV’s features list comprises a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 7-inch semi-digital driver display, and a single-pane sunroof. Other features on board include push-button start/stop, auto climate control, and cruise control.

Honda has equipped the Elevate with safety tech such as advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), six airbags, a LaneWatch camera (mounted on the left ORVM), and ISOFIX child seat anchorages. The new Honda SUV will be available in four variants - SV, V, VX and ZX.

Competition Check

We expect the Elevate to be priced from Rs 11 lakh (ex-showroom). The Honda SUV will take on segment stalwarts such as the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos, along with the Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, Maruti Grand Vitara, Toyota Hyryder, and MG Astor. It will also go up against the upcoming Citroen C3 Aircross.