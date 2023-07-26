Modified On Jul 27, 2023 09:58 AM By Rohit for Tata Nexon 2024

The Tata Nexon facelift is likely to get the carmaker’s new 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine with a 7-speed DCT automatic

Tata began testing the Nexon facelift in early 2023.

It is the second major refresh after the first facelift that came in early 2020.

Exterior updates include a new alloy wheel design, vertically stacked LED headlights and connected LED taillights.

Inside, it will have a new steering wheel, updated upholstery and centre console.

Likely to get with a 10.25-inch touchscreen, up to six airbags and 360-degree camera.

Expected to be launched in early 2024 with prices starting at Rs 8 lakh (ex-showroom).

Since the early months of 2023, there have been ample sightings of the Tata Nexon facelift undergoing testing, with the camouflage slowly reducing as time goes on. We have now spotted another test mule of the updated SUV on tests – although still draped in heavy camouflage – suggesting it’s inching closer to production. This will be the second major overhaul for the sub-4m SUV after the 2020 update.

Design Details Revealed So Far

The Nexon facelift’s front fascia will be inspired by the Tata Curvv and Tata Sierra EV concepts. Tata will be providing it with an aggressive split-grille setup, an LED DRL strip spanning the width of the bonnet, and vertically stacked LED headlights.

Its profile is unlikely to get any major design changes save for the revised alloy wheels. At the back, the updated Nexon will have a reshaped boot, a tweaked bumper and connected LED taillights. The facelifted Nexon will also come with dynamic turn indicators, as seen on a test mule recently. All these design changes are likely to make their way on the Nexon’s EV versions as well.

Interior Revisions And Features

Design changes on the Nexon facelift will be carried forward inside the cabin as well. Some of the interior revisions include a Tata Avinya-like steering wheel (with a rectangular display in the centre), violet upholstery, and a slightly redone centre console.

Features on board the facelifted Tata Nexon will likely include a digital driver’s display, a 10.25-inch touchscreen system, paddle shifters, wireless phone charging, ventilated front seats, and auto climate control.

Passenger safety is expected to be taken care of by up to six airbags, 360-degree camera, ISOFIX child seat anchorages, and a reversing camera.

Both Petrol And Diesel To Be On Offer

We are expecting Tata to provide the Nexon facelift with the new 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine (125PS/225Nm) while continuing with the existing 1.5-litre diesel unit (115PS/160Nm). The new turbo-petrol engine is also expected to come with a 7-speed DCT (dual-clutch transmission) while the diesel could continue with an AMT gearbox. A manual shifter will likely be standard with both the engines.

It is unknown if the Nexon EV that gets the design and feature updates with the same facelift is going to get any mechanical changes as well. It currently gets a choice of battery sizes for a maximum claimed range of up to 453km, with a peak performance of 143PS and 250Nm from the single electric motor.

Arrival Time And Price

We are expecting Tata to launch the Nexon facelift sometime early next year at an expected starting price of Rs 8 lakh (ex-showroom). It will continue to compete with the Maruti Brezza, Renault Kiger, Kia Sonet, Nissan Magnite, Mahindra XUV300 and Hyundai Venue, while also taking on crossover SUVs like the Maruti Fronx and Citroen C3.

