Modified On Jul 27, 2023

The cabin of the Tata Safari facelift gets an updated center console and a Tata Avinya-inspired 4-spoke steering wheel with a display in the centre

The 2024 Tata Safari’s touchscreen housing could also be revised as part of the new centre console.

The SUV will likely get ventilated front seats, a 10.25-inch touchscreen and a panoramic sunroof.

Its safety kit could be updated with adaptive cruise control and six airbags as standard.

It will retain the 2-litre diesel engine from the current Safari.

The 2024 Tata Safari may also get the 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine showcased at the 2023 Auto Expo.

Expected to go on sale sometime next year, with prices likely starting from Rs 16 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Tata Safari facelift is being thoroughly put through its paces ahead of its expected launch in early 2024. While its updated interior had already been caught on camera earlier, the latest spy shots show it without any camouflage, providing a clear glimpse of the new center console and steering wheel design.

A Redesigned Center Console

The picture reveals significant updates to the centre console, including restyled centre AC vents and possibly a revised housing for the same 10.25-inch touchscreen unit. Below it is the new climate control setup, which is expected to come with haptic controls.

Another notable feature is the all-new 4-spoke steering wheel, inspired by Tata's Avinya concept. It incorporates a display in the centre, which will possibly feature an illuminated Tata logo and additional driving information. As seen in previous spy images, it also gets a new drive mode selector, likely featuring a display similar to the one on the Tata Nexon EV Max. Behind that, a new gear selector is also visible.

Features To Expect

The 2024 Tata Safari will carry over numerous features from its current version, including a digital driver's display, a 9-speaker JBL sound system, a wireless phone charger, an air purifier, a panoramic sunroof with ambient lighting, a 6-way power-adjustable driver seat, and ventilated front and middle row seats (the latter available only with the 6-seater configuration).

The current Safari is already equipped with advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) features like forward-collision warning, blind-spot monitoring, and auto emergency braking. With the facelift, there's a possibility of the Safari receiving adaptive cruise control and six airbags as standard. Other safety features will likely be retained include electronic stability control (ESC), tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) and 360-degree camera.

Powertrains Check

The facelifted SUV will most likely retain the 2-litre diesel engine (170PS and 350Nm) from the current model. This unit comes mated to a 6-speed manual or 6-speed automatic transmission.

Tata might also offer the updated Safari with the new 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine which was showcased at the 2023 Auto Expo. The engine makes 170PS and 280Nm, and will likely be mated to a DCT transmission.

Expected Price And Rivals

The facelifted Tata Safari is expected to have a starting price of Rs 16 lakh (ex-showroom). It will continue its rivalry with MG Hector Plus, Mahindra XUV700, and Hyundai Alcazar.

Image Source