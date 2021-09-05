Car News That Mattered This Week: Hyundai i20 N Line, Tata Tigor EV, And Kia Seltos X Line Launched

Published On Sep 05, 2021 08:05 AM By Tarun

This week, we saw some important launches and got new details about the Hyundai Casper and Maruti Celerio. Read on to know the headlines.

In the past seven days, there were some big launches including the Hyundai i20 N Line, Tata Tigor EV, and Kia Seltos X-Line. Meanwhile, there are two headlines regarding Maruti, one about the new Celerio’s launch and second about the Swift’s crash test rating in Latin NCAP tests. So, here are the top headlines of the week:

Hyundai i20 N Line Launched

Hyundai brings in the i20 N Line, which is the sportier iteration of the regular i20. It not only gets sportier cosmetic upgrades inside and out, but certain tweaks to the suspension, steering and better braking too. Head here to know the prices.

Tata Tigor EV Launched

The most affordable electric car with good range is the new Tata Tigor. The electric sedan is now available for private buyers with Ziptron EV technology and a claimed range of over 300km. Check out all the details, including its prices, ahead. Tata has more good news for Tigor EV buyers, as it has secured a 4-star safety rating in the global NCAP.

Kia Seltos X-Line Launched

Kia Seltos is now available in a top-spec X-Line variant, which is basically a rugged looking version of the regular SUV. Just cosmetic upgrades and a small premium for a better looking Seltos. Here are the prices and other changes explained.

New Maruti Celerio Postponed

Maruti has delayed the launch of the new-generation Celerio towards the end of 2021. Read ahead to know the reason and all the things that we know till now.

Hyundai Casper Micro SUV Exterior Revealed

Just last week, we saw the Tata Punch micro SUV revealed. Now, Hyundai has revealed the Korean-spec Casper from outside, which will rival the Punch in India. Head here for all the details.

Maruti Swift Fares Poorly In The Latin NCAP Crash Test

The made-in-India Maruti Swift scored zero stars in the Latin NCAP crash test, securing zero points in terms of child safety. It is worth noting that the same Swift secured two stars in the comparatively lenient Global NCAP test. Check out all the details here.

Renault Kwid And Triber Updated

The Renault Triber’s variants see some features deleted and added in this new update. The Kwid, on the other hand, gets big updates in the form of the discontinuation of the base-spec ‘STD’ variant and gets dual airbags as standard fitment.

Maruti And Ford Issue Recalls

Maruti Suzuki has recalled over 1.8 lakh units of the Ciaz, XL6, S-Cross, and Ertiga Petrol over a possible defect. Meanwhile, Ford has also issued a recall of select BS6 diesel variants of the Ecosport, Figo, Aspire, and Freestyle.

