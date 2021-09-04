Ford Has Recalled Over 30,000 Units of EcoSport, Figo, Freestyle, And Aspire

Published On Sep 04, 2021 01:00 PM By Rohit for Ford EcoSport

Select diesel variants of the four models have been affected due to higher exhaust tailpipe emissions

The affected models were manufactured from January 1, 2020 to June 9, 2021.

Ford says all affected models are BS6-compliant.

Owners can find out if their car is affected by visiting Ford India’s website.

Ford has announced a recall for select diesel variants of the EcoSport, Figo, Freestyle, and Aspire. It has called back a total of 31,818 units for an issue of higher exhaust tailpipe emissions.

The carmaker has mentioned the 1.5-litre diesel Ambiente variant (base) of the EcoSport and Figo along with the 1.5-litre diesel-powered Aspire and Freestyle. As per Ford, some of the affected vehicles may emit higher emissions from the exhaust tail pipe after a certain period of use. The carmaker noticed during in-service tests as per BS6 test procedures. The affected vehicles are the BS6-compliant versions of these models.

The affected models were manufactured between January 01, 2020 and June 09, 2021. We expect Ford to contact the owners of the suspected vehicles to bring their cars to the dealership/service centre for an inspection. Owners can also check if their vehicle has been recalled by visiting Ford India’s website and entering the vehicle identification number (VIN).

Ford has specified that there are no safety concerns regarding the vehicle’s function or driveability. We do recommend that you find out if your vehicle falls under the recall. If yes, then do get it inspected at the earliest to keep your vehicle in the best of health.

