2021 Tata Tigor EV Launched At Rs 11.99 Lakh With 306km Of Range

Aug 31, 2021

It is now the most affordable EV to offer this kind of practical range

The facelifted Tigor EV gets more performance and a larger battery pack.

It claims a range of 306km and the electric motor makes 75PS and 170Nm.

The Tigor EV is now available in the same blue as the Nexon EV with bright blue accents to highlight its EV nature.

It is similarly equipped as the regular Tigor with a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, connected car tech and auto AC.

The Tigor EV is priced from Rs 11.99 lakh to Rs 13.14 lakh (ex-showroom) and has no direct rivals.

The Tata Tigor EV now gets the same Ziptron EV tech as the Nexon EV and the same updates as the regular facelifted Tigor. It packs more performance and an increased range as well. The prices for the new Tigor EV are as follows:

Variant 2021 Tigor EV 2020 Tigor EV Difference XE Rs 11.99 lakh Rs 12.59 lakh Rs 60,000 XM Rs 12.49 lakh Rs 12.76 lakh Rs 27,000 XZ+/ XZ+ (Dual-tone) Rs 12.99 lakh/ Rs 13.14 lakh Rs 12.91 lakh Rs 8,000 (new Tigor EV is more expensive)

The new Tigor EV is more affordable than the pre-facelift model in most cases. Also, its top-spec variant is Rs 1 lakh more affordable than the entry-level Nexon EV. Meanwhile, the base-spec of the EV attracts a hefty premium of Rs 4.18 lakh over the top-spec petrol-powered Tigor.

The facelifted Tigor EV’s electric motor now makes 75PS and 170Nm and the larger 26kWh battery pack offers a range of 306km. Thanks to the Ziptron EV tech, this battery can now be fast-charged from 0 to 80 percent in just 60 minutes. A standard wall charger takes 8.5 hours to do the same.

The Tigor EV is now available in the same signature blue shade with bright blue accents around the front, rear and on the new alloy wheels. It has similar blue accents around the dual-tone cabin as well. The Tigor EV is also offered in Daytona Grey with the blue highlights.

In terms of features, the Tigor EV is equipped similarly to the regular Tigor sub-4m sedan. That includes the 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with connected car technology for remote commands and diagnostics. It also gets auto AC, dual airbags, hill ascent/descent control, push-button start/stop, and a Harman sound system.

The Tigor EV is the most affordable electric offering in the market with that kind of range. It has no direct rivals and is positioned below the Nexon EV in Tata’s lineup.

