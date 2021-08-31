Facelifted Tata Tigor EV’s Impressive Performance At Global NCAP Crash Tests

Modified On Aug 31, 2021 04:02 PM By Rohit for Tata Tigor EV

The 2021 Tigor EV scored four stars for both adult and child occupation protection and is the first Indian electric vehicle to have undergone a crash test

The facelifted Tata Tigor EV has been launched at prices ranging from Rs 11.99 lakh to Rs 13.14 lakh (ex-showroom, pan-India). The carmaker has disclosed that the electric sedan received a 4-star rating (for both adult and child occupants’ protection) in the Global NCAP (new car assessment programme) crash tests. It is the first Indian electric vehicle to be crash-tested by Global NCAP. While the standard Tigor had the same rating for adult occupant protection, it got just three stars for child safety when it was crash-tested last year.

Global NCAP says the electric sedan was crash-tested in its most basic safety specification, including dual airbags. Standard safety features on the facelifted Tigor EV include dual airbags, ABS with EBD, corner stability control, and rear parking sensors. The electric sedan scored 12 points from a total of 17 in adult occupation protection and 37.24 out of 49 in child occupant protection.

The facelifted electric sedan was crash-tested at a speed of 64kmph. As per the report, the body structure and footwell area of the EV have been termed ‘unstable’. While protection to the driver’s head has been rated ‘good’, the safety of other occupants’ heads is ‘adequate’. Thankfully, protection to the neck of the driver and passenger has been termed ‘good’. Likewise, protection to the passenger’s chest is labelled ‘good’, but that of the driver is ‘ adequate’. Sadly, the safety of one’s femur and knees has been termed ‘marginal’.

The child seats for the 3- and 1.5-year-old were installed facing the rear backrest with the adult seatbelt. It was noted that the seats were able to prevent excessive forward movement during the impact. The chest and head protection was deemed ‘good’. While the electric sedan gets a lapbelt in the rear centre position, it doesn’t have ISOFIX child seat anchorages.

To beef up the Tigor EV’s safety, Global NCAP has suggested the addition of electronic stability control, side impact protection, three-point seatbelts in all seating positions, and ISOFIX child seat anchorages as standard.

