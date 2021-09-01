Renault Kwid Now Gets Pricier With Dual Front Airbags As Standard

Published On Sep 01, 2021 05:03 PM By Sonny for Renault KWID

The previous entry-level STD variant has now been discontinued

The Kwid now gets dual airbags as standard which was previously restricted to select variants.

Base-spec STD trim has been discontinued raising the entry price by Rs 75,000.

The Climber variant now gets a dual-tone white and black exterior with orange highlights.

Top-spec variant also gets electric ORVMs and a day/night IRVM.

The Kwid is now priced from Rs 4.06 lakh to Rs 5.51 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

The Renault Kwid is a popular SUV-styled entry-level hatchback and for the 2021 model year update, it is now equipped with dual front airbags as standard. This update is in line with the regulations that will make the front passenger airbag mandatory for all cars. Since the previous base-spec STD variant has been discontinued, the Kwid’s entry price has increased by Rs 75,000.

The Kwid Climber, previously offered in electric blue only, is now available in white with a black roof and orange accents around the headlamp housing, roof rails, and skid plates. It still gets orange caps for the outside rearview mirrors and all-black 14-inch wheels. There are a couple of new features for the Kwid Climber as well, like electric ORVMs and a day/night IRVM. Another new feature is that the driver’s seatbelt has a pretensioner and load limiter.

The Kwid continues to be offered with the 0.8-litre and 1-litre petrol engines, and the latter gets the choice of an AMT as well. With these updates, the prices for the Kwid now stand as follows:

Variant 2021 Prices Previous Prices Kwid STD 0.8 N.A. Rs 3.31 lakh Kwid RXE 0.8 Rs 4.06 lakh Rs 4.02 lakh Kwid RXL 0.8 Rs 4.36 lakh Rs 4.31 lakh Kwid RXL 1.0L Rs 4.53 lakh Rs 4.49 lakh Kwid RXT 0.8 Rs 4.66 lakh Rs 4.62 lakh Kwid RXT(O) 1.0L Rs 4.90 lakh Rs 4.86 lakh Kwid RXL 1.0L EASY-R AMT Rs 4.93 lakh Rs 4.89 lakh Kwid Climber(O) 1.0L Rs 5.11 lakh Rs 5.07 lakh Kwid RXT(O) 1.0L EASY-R AMT Rs 5.30 lakh Rs 5.26 lakh Kwid Climber(O) 1.0L EASY-R AMT Rs 5.51 lakh Rs 5.47 lakh

All prices are ex-showroom

The Renault Kwid competes against the likes of other entry-level offerings like the Maruti Alto, Maruti S-Presso, and Datsun redi-Go. Besides, its top-end would rival the likes of the upcoming Tata Punch and Hyundai Casper micro SUVs.

