Made-in-India Suzuki Swift Performs Terribly At Latin NCAP, Similar Results For Brazil-Spec Renault Duster

Published On Aug 30, 2021 01:45 PM By Rohit for Maruti Swift

Both the Swift and Duster that were crash tested were equipped with dual airbags

The Latin NCAP has released the crash test results of the made-in-India Suzuki Swift and the second-gen Renault Duster (produced in Brazil and Romania). Both models have scored a dismal zero rating. For reference, the Swift that’s sold in India has a two-star rating as per Global NCAP’s crash tests.

Both the models that were crash tested were equipped with two airbags. In terms of safety, the made-in-India Swift comes with dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, brake assist, and ISOFIX child seat anchorages as standard. The Latin NCAP has stated that the Swift’s results are applicable to its 5-door sedan version (Dzire) as well. As per the tests, the hatchback scored 15.53 percent (6.21 points) in adult occupation protection but a shocking 0 percent in child occupant protection. While it secured 6.98 percent (3 points) for safety assist, the only area where it performed better was in pedestrian protection (66.07 percent, 31.71 points).

As per the Latin NCAP, the Swift offered good protection to the head and neck of the driver and passenger. But while the passenger’s chest was adequately protected, the protection offered for the driver’s chest and torso was classified as weak. Moreover, the amount of protection for both the occupants up front can be considered suboptimal, with the driver and co-passenger’s knees showing only marginal protection, considering they could have an impact with structures behind the dashboard. The Swift’s footwell area, too, was rated unstable, while the bodyshell itself was rated borderline unstable and incapable of withstanding further loadings.

While the head and pelvis protection was good, the abdomen protection was just about adequate in the side impact test. Moreover, the hatchback achieved a poor rating for chest protection during a side impact, hence the zero-point score for this test.

The Duster, on the other hand, scored 29.47 percent (11.78 points) and 22.93 percent (11.24 points) in adult and child occupation protection respectively. Its safety assist and pedestrian protection scores stood at 34.88 percent (15 points) and 50.79 percent (24.38 points) respectively.

The protection offered to the driver and passenger’s head and neck was good. However, protection for chest and knees for both the driver and passenger was only protection, as once again they were susceptible to impact with structures behind the dashboard. Besides, the footwell area and overall bodyshell were rated as unstable, with the latter judged incapable of withstanding further loading. In the side impact test, the head, abdomen, and pelvis protection was termed good, although the chest protection was once again considered marginal. Additionally, structural intrusion was termed unusually high and the front passenger door opened up during the test.

While Renault didn’t bring the second-gen Duster to India, it is planning on introducing the third-gen model of the SUV in the coming years.

