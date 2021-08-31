Renault Triber RXL Loses Some Of Its Value As Part Of Updated Feature List

Modified On Aug 31, 2021 10:01 AM By Sonny for Renault Triber

Most changes on other variants are cosmetic but still affect the Triber’s value-for-money positioning

Triber doesn’t get body-coloured ORVMs; eco-scoring systems and side underbody sills are no longer black.

RXL loses out on second and third row AC vents, cooled centre console and plastic cover for the seat rail.

RXL now gets rear power windows and functional roof rails.

Top-spec RXZ loses fabric upholstery on the door armrests along with RXZ badging on the tailgate.

No variant other than RXL gains or loses a key comfort feature but RXT also loses cooling in the glovebox and the driver-side seat back pocket.

Triber continues to be priced from Rs 5.50 lakh to Rs 7.95 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

The Renault Triber’s feature list has now been updated, but not necessarily for the better. Of all the changes, the one-above-base RXL variant is worst affected as it now loses the second- and third-row AC ventilation.

Some of the changes are applicable across all variants, such as the change to body coloured side sills and removal of the Energy badge from the tailgate. Let’s see what else has changed for the Triber’s various variants:

What it has lost: Second and third row AC vents, chrome inserts on the grille, central console cooling function, side body decals, plastic cover for the seat rails, some chrome details in the console and also swapped the body coloured door handles and outside rearview mirrors in favour of matt black ones. The gloss black detail across the dashboard is now matt black.

What it has gained: Roof rails (load carrying capacity of 50kg), rear power windows, satin finish for the side AC vents.

RXT

Price: Rs 6.68 lakh to Rs 7.18 lakh

What it has lost: Chrome around the instrument cluster, cooled glove box, eco scoring on the infotainment system, driver-side seatback pocket, and body coloured ORVMs now finished in a shade called Mystery Black.

RXZ

Price: Rs 7.28 lakh to Rs 7.95 lakh

What it has lost: RXZ badging, fabric armrests are now entirely plastic, eco scoring system from the infotainment system.

What it has gained: New design for the top of the gear knob which is finished in black with a chrome surround instead of the previous silver-top design.

The Triber is still limited to the 1-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine that makes 72PS and 96Nm, paired to a 5-speed manual with the option of a 5-speed AMT. In terms of creature comforts, the Triber does offer an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, power-adjustable ORVMs, 12V socket for the middle row, and steering mounted audio and telephony controls from the RXT trim onwards. The top-spec RXZ trim adds a rearview camera, push-button engine start-stop, LED daytime running lights, and two additional airbags at the front.

Also read: Renault Kiger Gets A New RXT (O) Variant With Some Features From The RXZ

Renault has not stated any reasons for these changes to the feature list of the Triber but it is likely part of a cost control measure as input prices are on the rise. Another price hike for the Renault offering may make it less preferred by its target consumers and so it maintains its price range from Rs 5.50 lakh to Rs 7.95 lakh. The Triber has no direct rivals but competes against similarly priced hatchbacks like the Maruti Swift, Ford Figo and Hyundai Grand i10 Nios.

All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi

