Published On Dec 24, 2022 08:01 AM By Shreyash for Maruti Jimny

We also got a scoop on upcoming cars at the Auto Expo 2023, from various manufacturers like Tata and Maruti.

The penultimate week of 2022 brought some significant updates about forthcoming vehicles. While the India-spec Ioniq 5 was shown this week, we also got a few spy images of the five-door Thar and Jimny. That's not all, since the GST Council of India has issued a major statement about SUVs.

Let’s have a look at the highlights of the week

Hyundai Ioniq 5 Unveiled

The Ioniq 5, one of the most anticipated EVs, has been unveiled by Hyundai India. It is the carmaker's second electric crossover, following the Kona. The Ioniq 5 is built on the same platform as the Kia EV6, namely the EV-specific E-GMP platform. Bookings for the new Hyundai EV have already begun.

Toyota Innova Hycross Reaches Dealerships

Customers may now check out the new-generation Innova at nearby dealerships as the units have started to arrive. Toyota has not yet revealed the prices of the Innova Hycross, but we estimate it to start around Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom). The Innova Hycross is a strong hybrid MPV with several segment-first features.

Maruti To Have These Three SUVs on Display At the 2023 Auto Show

India’s largest car manufacturer, Maruti, is likely to showcase a trio of new SUVs, including a premium concept, at the 2023 Auto Expo. A crossover based on Baleno, and the Jimny are two near-production models that will be displayed, while the third one is the premium SUV concept.

Maruti Jimny Spied Undisguised

The much-anticipated Maruti SUV, the Jimny, has been spied undisguised before its formal unveiling in India. According to reports, the SUV was out for a TV commercial shoot when it was seen. The increased wheelbase and the Jimny name were obvious.

New Updates On Dive-Door Mahindra Thar

While the interiors of the five-door Mahindra Thar were first seen this week, we also heard that the extended Thar will not include the Scorpio N's watt's link suspension system setup. The five-door Thar will be introduced next year.

Mahindra To Bring 2WD in Three-Door Thar

In addition to the five-door Mahindra Thar news, there is an update on the present three-door variant. According to a new spy image, the three-door Thar will soon be offered in two-wheel drive variants. The change is part of an effort to reduce the SUV's starting price.

Mahindra’s Mystery SUV

Mahindra’s chief design officer, Pratap Bose has teased a new SUV under wraps. With minor visual cues, it seems to be a compact SUV with wide wheel arches and a prominent shoulder line. Despite this, Mahindra has confirmed that the new SUV will not be unveiled at the 2023 Auto Expo.

Tata To Showcase New Safety Tech And Powertrain Concepts At The Expo

Tata has been teasing its planned models at the 2023 Auto Expo on social media channels. The automaker is developing radar-based safety technology that may be available on facelifted cars. In addition, the automaker may showcase its first fuel cell concept, as well as several new EV cars, during the exhibition.

Tata Punch EV In The Works

Tata has been a leading EV manufacturer in India, with the biggest electric lineup in the country. To expand it further, Tata is planning to launch the Punch EV, which will lie midway between the Tiago EV and the Nexon EV Max. It is scheduled to be unveiled during the 2023 Auto Show.

Hyundai’s New Micro SUV Spotted

Hyundai is developing a Punch competitor, the test mule of which has been sighted in South Korea. The test mule had a bigger grille, flanking bonnet, and split headlamp configuration, which was quite similar to the Hyundai Venue. It is anticipated in India in the second half of 2023.

GST Council Redefines The Criteria Of An SUV

GST has set up criteria for SUVs and the tax they would incur. The subcompact SUV that does not meet the SUV criterion is expected to become less expensive, however, the specific tax rates have not been revealed. More information may be found here.