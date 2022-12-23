English | हिंदी

Tata To Showcase ADAS, Hydrogen Fuel Cell, And Connected Car Technologies At Auto Expo 2023

Modified On Dec 23, 2022 04:06 PM By Tarun for Tata Harrier 2023

These advancements could make Tata one of the most future-ready brands in the industry

Tata Motors Auto Expo 2023

Tata has started teasing its upcoming showcases for the Auto Expo 2023. Through the teasers, the carmaker has confirmed that it will display its developments related to ADAS (advanced driver assistance system), hydrogen as a fuel alternative, and connected car technology at the Expo. 

ADAS

Tata Harrier facelift

Tata is working on its own version of the radar-based safety technology, just like its rival car manufacturers. We already have the exclusive spy shots of the Harrier’s facelift spotted with a radar module. The usual ADAS suite includes features like forward-collision detection, automatic emergency braking, lane-keep assist, adaptive cruise control, and rear cross-traffic alert. 

We’re expecting the Harrier and Safari facelifts to be the first Tata recipients of the ADAS suite. Its segment competitor, the Mahindra XUV700 already offers the safety tech, and the upcoming facelifted MG Hector will also be equipped with it. 

Hydrogen Fuel Cell

Another teaser showed a hydrogen fuel tank, hinting that the carmaker will showcase a fuel cell prototype at the Expo. Vehicles running on hydrogen use electric powertrains with fuel cells generating electricity via a chemical reaction. Unlike battery packs, fuel cells can be packed more compactly with hydrogen stored in high-pressure sealed tanks which can be refuelled in a few minutes. 

Other carmakers working on FCEVs as alternatives to battery EVs include Hyundai, Toyota and BMW. Toyota is running a pilot project in India with the Mirai hydrogen-powered car

Connected Car Technology

Tata’s also going to display its advancements in connected car technology to keep up with the competition. It currently has its ‘IRA’-connected internet technology which offers limited remote operation functions and telematics. We’re expecting a new infotainment unit altogether with a larger touchscreen system running an advanced operating system that will feature more connected technology and remote features. 

Other Things From Tata At The Auto Expo 2023

Besides the technological displays, we’re expecting Tata to showcase the facelifted versions of the Harrier and Safari. Both could get visual upgrades inside and out with some feature additions. We’re also expecting a glimpse of the Tata Punch EV and more information about the carmaker’s upcoming ICE and electric (and now fuel cell) car launches. 

