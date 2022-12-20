Published On Dec 20, 2022 12:04 PM By Sonny

It is expected to be sized similar to or bigger than the new Grand Vitara

Maruti will debut three SUVs at Auto Expo 2023.

New electric SUV concept will be bigger than the previous Futuro-e concept.

It might even share similarities with an EV from its global partner, Toyota.

Will likely promise around 500km of range as a premium EV.

Maruti’s first EV will not arrive before 2025.

The return of the Auto Expo draws near and Maruti is going to be one of its star exhibitors. It has revealed that it will showcase three new SUVs, one of which is bound to be a new electric SUV concept. Sources have hinted that it will be similarly proportioned to Maruti’s latest flagship, the new Grand Vitara. We expect it to preview a dedicated EV model with no ICE counterparts.

Expected Design

The new Maruti electric SUV concept is likely to feature a new design language, with little to no commonalities with its current lineup. As a premium build, it is expected to feature an overall sporty and aero-efficient shape with angular details and cladding for a rugged appeal.

If Maruti does borrow inspiration from its global partner Toyota, this new EV concept could share some design cues with the bZ4x or the new bZ compact Concept. Even if some styling is shared, expect Maruti’s concept to feature entirely different front and rear end styling.

Potential Battery and Range

Based on what Toyota is offering with its new EV-only platform, a similar electric SUV from Maruti Suzuki could also feature a large lithium-ion battery pack. Like other dedicated EVs, it would likely have a net energy capacity of 70-80kWh with ultra-fast charging capabilities. A Grand Vitara-sized EV should easily claim a range of over 500km.

Will It Be Maruti’s First EV?

It is well documented that Maruti is not rushing to introduce a mass market EV to its lineup, with the first one slated to arrive in 2025. While the technology costs would still make it difficult to offer an EV for under Rs 10 lakh with sufficient range (over 300km) anytime soon, Maruti could take the other route instead. A premium electric SUV with around 500km of range priced around Rs 25 lakh to showcase its EV capabilities may well spawn from this new concept EV. However, it seems too early to tell if this concept will preview Maruti’s first EV offering.

The all-new electric SUV concept will be showcased alongside the five-door Jimny, a Baleno-based crossover and a dozen other Maruti models including those with flex-fuel technology.