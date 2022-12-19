Published On Dec 19, 2022 04:53 PM By Tarun for Toyota Innova Hycross

Bookings for it are already underway and we’re expecting the prices to be announced shortly

Toyota Innova Hycross now showcased at showrooms.

Bookings open for Rs 50,000; deliveries expected from January 2023.

Available in five variants with the option of seven or eight seats.

Gets a 2-litre petrol engine, which does 21.1kmpl if assisted by a strong-hybrid system.

Expected to be priced from Rs 20 lakh onward.

Units of the Toyota Innova Hycross have reached dealerships ahead of the MPV’s price announcement. Bookings are already underway and deliveries are to commence towards the end of January 2023.

The Toyota Hycross is the most fuel-efficient MPV in India, thanks to its 2-litre petrol engine with strong-hybrid technology delivering a claimed 21.1kmpl. Its power and torque outputs are rated at 186PS and up to 206Nm (combined), respectively. The same petrol engine can be opted without hybridisation, wherein it would have 174PS on tap.

Toyota offers the all-new Innova in GX, VX, ZX and ZX(O) variants for private buyers, out of which the GX does not get the hybrid engine. The entry-level ‘G’ variant is exclusive to fleet owners, which makes ‘GX’ the sole non-hybrid variant available for white plate buyers.

All the variants are offered with seven and eight-seater configurations while the top-spec ZX(O) exclusively gets powered Ottoman seats with leg rest for the second row. The top-spec ZX (O) trim has been spotted at dealerships.

The new Innova’s feature-rich cabin gets a panoramic sunroof, a 10-inch touchscreen system, dual zone AC, a digital driver’s display and ventilated front seats. Safety is enhanced by radar-based ADAS, which gets lane-keep and departure assist, adaptive cruise control and auto-emergency braking. Other safety bits include up to six airbags, a 360-degree camera, hill hold control and electronic parking brake with auto hold.

The Innova Hycross is expected to be priced from around Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom), continuing to serve as a premium alternative to the Kia Carens and the Mahindra Marazzo and as an affordable option to the Kia Carnival.