Published On Dec 23, 2022 12:09 PM By Tarun for Mahindra Thar

The introduction of a rear-wheel drive Thar will significantly lower its starting price

The Thar has been spotted without a low-range (4WD) gearbox.

To be offered with 2WD (rear-wheel drive) and 4WD to appeal to a wider audience.

The 2WD is expected in multiple variants with hard top and convertible options, just like the 4WD.

2WD expected to be priced from around Rs 12 lakh (ex-showroom).

While we’re eagerly waiting for the five-door Thar, Mahindra is readying another version of the off-roader. The Mahindra Thar was recently spotted without its low-range gearbox which confirms that there is a 2WD variant in the pipeline soon.

Currently, the Mahindra Thar is offered with a four-wheel drivetrain as standard. With the rear-wheel variant (2WD), the off-road ability will be down but the rugged capability and the huge ground clearance will still help it go through different terrains. Recently, the off-roader lost its mechanical rear locking differential (MLD) for its petrol variants and is now an option with the diesel (top-spec LX trim), We’re expecting the same to be carried with the 2WD Thar.

Also Read: Here’s Your First Detailed Look At 5-Door Mahindra Thar’s Interior

We’re expecting the 2WD Thar to be offered in multiple variants, possibly in the same lineup as the 4WD Thar. So, it might get the same hard top and convertible options in the AX (O) and LX trims.

The 2WD Thar is expected to be offered only with its 150PS 2-litre turbo-petrol engine. It remains to be seen if it will be available with both, petrol and diesel engines, and manual and automatic transmissions.

The 2WD Thar will start at a lower price, possibly from around Rs 12 lakh. Currently, its 4WD variants range from Rs 13.59 lakh to Rs 16.29 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). With the 2WD Thar and its five-door version coming, the Thar lovers will have a variety of versions to choose from.

Also Read: Latest Waiting Periods For Mahindra Thar, XUV700, Scorpio N & Scorpio Classic

Mahindra seems to have planned this move considering its strongest upcoming rival, the Maruti Suzuki Jimny. Maruti’s off-roader is expected with both the drivetrains as an option, which would look like a better and a more affordable option.

Read More on : Thar Automatic