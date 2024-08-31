Published On Aug 31, 2024 09:01 AM By Shreyash for Hyundai Alcazar 2024

The last week brought updates on upcoming cars in India, while we also got a couple of new teasers

The last week of August was filled with new product teasers and updates on upcoming cars in India. Hyundai revealed the interior of its facelifted 3-row SUV, while MG and BYD dropped new teasers for their forthcoming EVs. Apart from all of this, we also got an update regarding the debut timeline of Maruti’s first EV in India. Let’s have a look at all the major headlines of the week.

2024 Hyundai Alcazar Interior Revealed

The Hyundai Alcazar is set to receive a midlife update next month, and ahead of that the automaker has now completely revealed its interior. The cabin layout in the updated Alcazar looks inspired from the 2024 Hyundai Creta. Bookings for the Alcazar facelift are already underway.

Maruti eVX Debut Timeline Out

The Maruti eVX was earlier set to make its market debut by the end of 2024. However, since it will be Maruti's first all-electric offering, its unveiling has now been reserved for a significant occasion. The eVX electric SUV will rival the Tata Curvv EV and MG ZS EV in India.

MG Windsor EV Teased Again

Last week, MG Windsor EV was teased again, in which the automaker gave us a glimpse of its cabin. Select MG dealerships in India also started accepting offline orders for the upcoming Windsor EV. MG’s new crossover EV is set to be launched in India next month.

BYD e6 Facelift Teased

BYD made its India debut in 2021 with the e6 electric MPV. Now after three years, BYD is set to give the e6 a major facelift soon and also teased its updated version. The e6 is sold as M6 in global markets, and is available in both 6 and 7-seater configurations. The current e6 in India is only available in 5-seater layout.

MG Astor Facelift Debuted Globally

Internationally known as MG ZS, the MG Astor has received a refresh, which has now been unveiled globally. The global-spec MG ZS facelift gets a complete design overhaul inside and out, and also gets hybrid powertrains. That said, MG is yet to confirm the launch of the Astor facelift in India.