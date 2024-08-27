Modified On Aug 27, 2024 03:03 PM By Samarth for MG Windsor EV

The Windsor EV features a dual-tone dashboard with bronze inserts as seen on its donor vehicle

MG to launch the Windsor EV as its third all-electric offering in India.

The latest teaser also confirms a 15.6-inch touchscreen and a digital driver's display.

To get features like a panoramic glass roof, wireless phone charging, and rear seats that can recline up to 135 degrees.

It is expected to come with a 50.6 kWh battery pack, a single motor producing 136 PS and 200 Nm.

The starting price is expected to be around Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom).

The MG Windsor EV is set to go on sale on September 11 in India, and the automaker has recently begun teasing its electric crossover. Its latest teaser video reveals more details about the Windsor EV’s interior. The Windsor EV, which is the rebadged version of the Wuling Cloud EV sold in Indonesia, is the third EV in our market from MG, and will be placed between the MG Comet and the MG ZS EV. Let's check what the latest teaser video revealed.

What Was Seen?

The latest teaser of the MG Windsor EV highlights its interior, showing a full view of the dashboard. It features a dual-tone design with bronze accents (similar to what's available on its donor vehicle) with a big 15.6-inch touchscreen system. This unit will likely support wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. The sleek central AC vents are integrated into the dashboard and are positioned below the touchscreen unit. Upon moving further below, you can notice the automatic climate control panel and the ambient lighting on the dashboard.

Additionally, the digital driver display is visible as well (likely around an 8.8-inch unit). MG has also provided it with a flat-bottom steering wheel, which features audio and calling controls.

Other Features and Safety Net

Other expected features include wireless phone charger, electrically adjustable front seats, and a powered tailgate. In terms of safety, the MG’s latest EV is expected to get six airbags (as standard), a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), an electronic parking brake, a 360-degree camera, and possibly some advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

Powertrain

The India-spec MG Windsor EV is expected to be equipped with a 50.6 kWh battery that comes with a single motor (136 PS/200 Nm). The model sold in Indonesia offers a claimed-range of 460 km, but the Indian model may offer a greater range as it will be according to ARAI testing.

Price and Rivals

The MG Windsor EV is expected to start at Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom). It could serve as a more affordable alternative to the MG ZS EV while offering a more premium option compared to the Tata Nexon EV and Mahindra XUV400 EV.

