Modified On Aug 26, 2024 05:03 PM By Rohit for Hyundai Alcazar 2024

The new Alcazar gets a tan and blue cabin theme while carrying over the same dashboard layout as seen on the new Creta

Hyundai will sell it in four main variants: Executive, Prestige, Platinum, and Signature.

To have winged headrests for second-row occupants (6-seater variants), integrated dual displays, and a boss mode as well.

Fixed centre armrest in six-seater variant deleted for better ingress and egress for third row.

New features include dual-zone AC, powered front seats with memory function for the driver, and ventilated front and second row seats (latter with captain seats only).

To be offered with both petrol and diesel engines with manual and automatic options.

Launch slated for September 9, prices likely to start from Rs 17 lakh (ex-showroom).

The facelifted Hyundai Alcazar is set to go on sale next month, and ahead of that, the carmaker has started revealing multiple details of the updated SUV. Hyundai will sell the updated SUV in four broad variants: Executive, Prestige, Platinum, and Signature. We already know that the new SUV will be offered in both 6- and 7-seat layouts. Following the unveiling of its exterior, Hyundai has now given us our first look at the new Alcazar’s interior.

Gets A Creta-like Dashboard

As we had expected earlier, the facelifted Alcazar has the same layered dashboard layout and the steering wheel as seen on the new Creta. The facelifted Alcazar has a fresh tan and dark blue cabin theme with revised seat upholstery. The central AC vents are now sleeker and are located below the touchscreen unit. Even the side AC vents are placed horizontally and merge into the fresh dashboard design.

Although the Alcazar has carried on with the same dual 10.25-inch displays, they are now integrated into the same single housing. There’s also a small recess to store your knick-knacks above the glovebox as prevalent on the new Creta. The centre console is akin to that of the compact SUV as well, that leads up to the revised panel for the dual-zone climate control. Hyundai is offering a wireless phone charger for the front passengers along with a 12V power socket and a couple of USB ports as well.

Moving to the second row, gone is the fixed centre armrest and both the captain seats (in the 6-seater version) get individual armrests. There’s also sunshades for both windows, a fold-out tray and flip-out cup holder. Hyundai is now offering wing-shaped headrests with the captain seats for the second-row passengers. Second-row occupants also get rear AC vents, a wireless phone charger, and two USB ports.

What Else Is Confirmed?

From the latest set of images, we can see that Hyundai will offer seat ventilation for both front and second-row occupants (the latter only on the 6-seater variants). There’s also a boss mode (in the 6-seater variants) to slide the co-driver seat ahead to create more legroom for the second-row passenger. If you pick the 7-seat version, the second-row seats get a tumble-down feature to access the last row. Both the front seats feature 8-way power adjustment, while there are two levels of memory saving function for the driver.

Related: Hyundai Alcazar Old vs New: Exterior Design Comparison

Other Features On Board

The latest teaser images also confirm the presence of a panoramic sunroof, push-button start/stop, dual-zone AC, paddle shifters, and a Bose music system. Its safety tech is likely to consist of a 360-degree camera, six airbags (as standard), ISOFIX child seat mounts, and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

What Powertrains Will It Get?

As confirmed earlier, the new Hyundai Alcazar will come with both petrol and diesel engines as given below:

Specification 1.5-litre Turbo-petrol 1.5-litre Diesel Power 160 PS 116 PS Torque 253 Nm 250 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT* 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT

*DCT- dual-clutch automatic transmission

Expected Price And Competitors

The facelifted Hyundai Alcazar is expected to start from Rs 17 lakh (ex-showroom). It will renew its rivalry with the Tata Safari, Mahindra XUV700, and MG Hector Plus.

Make sure to follow CarDekho's WhatsApp channel for more automotive updates.

Read More on : Hyundai Alcazar diesel