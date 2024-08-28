Published On Aug 28, 2024 02:00 PM By Samarth for MG Windsor EV

The upcoming MG Windsor EV will rival the likes of Tata Nexon EV and Mahindra XUV400 EV

MG Windsor EV is the rebadged version of Wuling Cloud EV.

Confirmed features include a panoramic glass roof, wireless phone charger, and rear seats that can recline up to 135 degrees.

The vehicle will also get a 15.6-inch touchscreen and an 8.8-inch digital driver's display.

Internationally, it comes with a 50.6 kWh battery pack, paired with a single motor producing 136 PS and 200 Nm.

The starting price is expected to be around Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom).

Select MG dealerships have begun accepting unofficial bookings for the upcoming MG Windsor EV, the automaker's third EV for the Indian market. The electric crossover is scheduled for launch on September 11 and MG has started teasing it on its official platforms. The Windsor EV is the rebadged version of Wuling Cloud EV which is available in international markets. Let's check what we know so far about the Windsor EV.

Expected Features and Safety

Features wise, MG has teased several key highlights, including a panoramic glass roof, 135-degree reclining rear seats, and a 15.6-inch touchscreen with connected car tech, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Other expected features include an 8.8-inch digital driver's display, wireless phone charging, Auto AC with rear vents, electrically adjustable front seats, and a powered tailgate.

On the safety front, it is expected to get six airbags (as standard), a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), an electronic parking brake, a 360-degree camera, and possibly advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

Powertrain

In Indonesia, the MG Windsor EV get a 50.6 kWh battery, paired to an e-motor which produces 136 PS and 200 Nm. The Cloud EV in the Indonesian market offers a claimed range of 460 km.

Other international markets also get the option of a 37.9 kWh battery pack, which delivers a claimed range of 360 km. It remains to be seen which version MG will offer in India.

Price and Rivals

The prices of the MG Windsor EV is expected to start from Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom), positioning it as a more affordable alternative to the MG ZS EV while going up against the the Tata Nexon EV, Mahindra XUV400 EV and some variants of the Tata Curvv.

