The Maruti eVX will be the carmaker’s first take on an EV and is likely to be the first Maruti car to come with ADAS in India

The Maruti eVX will debut at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025.

The expo will be held in Delhi from January 17 to 22, 2025.

Design highlights include a closed-off grille with Y-shaped LED DRLs and flush-type door handles.

This Maruti EV is expected with a 60 kWh battery pack offering a range of up to 550 km.

Likely to get single and dual-motor electric motor options.

Expected to be priced from Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Maruti eVX, Maruti’s first electric vehicle, will debut in India its production-spec avatar at the Bharat Mobility Expo 2025, scheduled from January 17 to 22. Maruti typically chooses major automotive events for its high-profile unveilings and launches, making this expo a likely venue for the eVX's reveal. With production starting later this year at Suzuki’s Gujarat plant, as confirmed by the President of Suzuki Motor Corp, Toshihiro Suzuki, it seems highly probable that this EV will be unveiled at the 2025 Bharat Mobility Expo.

Maruti eVX: An Overview

The Maruti eVX was first shown in its concept avatar at the 2023 Auto Expo. A more evolved iteration of this concept was later shown at the Japan Mobility Expo 2023.

Recently, some test mules of this EV have been spotted, showcasing a lot of elements borrowed from the model showcased at the Japan Mobility Expo concept. The design will include a closed-off grille with Y-shaped LED DRLs, flush-type door handles, and connected tail lights. Inside, the eVX is expected to feature a futuristic cabin design, including dual integrated screens seen in new-age cars.

Although it will take some time to get the detailed specifications, the eVX is expected to get a 60 kWh battery pack that will offer a claimed range of up to 550 km. It can also be offered in both dual-motor all-wheel-drive (AWD) and single-motor two-wheel-drive (2WD) setups.

Expected Price And Rivals

Maruti is expected to price the eVX from Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom). As such, it will lock horns with the Tata Curvv EV, MG ZS EV, and the upcoming Hyundai Creta EV. It will also be regarded as a premium alternative to the Tata Nexon EV and Mahindra XUV400 EV.

