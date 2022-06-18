Published On Jun 18, 2022 08:37 AM By Tarun for Hyundai Venue

This week, we saw the launch of the facelifted Venue and have many new details about the Scorpio N

This week, we’ve collected almost all the important details you need to know about the Mahindra Scorpio N. Meanwhile, recently, Hyundai launched the facelifted Venue and Lamborghini has introduced its Aventador Ultimae. Here’s a quick rundown on the top headlines that happened in the last seven days:

2022 Hyundai Venue Launched

The facelifted Venue went on sale, with prices starting from Rs 7.53 lakh (ex-showroom India). It gets a fresh styling, more features, and some variant revisions. We’ve also compared its prices with its rivals, which include the Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet, Maruti Vitara Brezza, Toyota Urban Cruiser, Mahindra XUV300, Renault Kiger, and Nissan Magnite.

New Details About The 2022 Scorpio N

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Spotted Undisguised

Here’s your first look at the upcoming Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder. The compact SUV’s front profile and the official name can be seen in the new picture, which seems to be taken during a TVC shoot. It will be unveiled on July 1, while it is expected to go on sale around August.

Hyundai Stargazer MPV Teased For Indonesia

Hyundai has teased the Stargazer MPV for the Indonesian market. While it’s been specifically made for the Southeast Asian country, we’re expecting it to head over to India as well, in the near future.

Government Might Reward You For Reporting Wrong Parking

In an attempt to clear traffic and wrong-parking woes, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has cited that the Centre plans to introduce a reward system for reporting wrong parking. Just click a photo of the vehicle and you might get a good citizen prize.

Lamborghini Aventador Ultimae Introduced In India

Lamborghini has introduced the Aventador Ultimae in India, which is the most powerful Aventador ever. It’s available in both coupe and roadster avatars, and the official prices are estimated to be around Rs 9 crore (on road). ​​​​​​​

