Published On Jun 17, 2022 06:02 PM By Rohit

The Stargazer, if launched in India, would take on the Maruti Ertiga and Kia Carens

It follows the typical ‘One Box’ van-like design approach.

The MPV features a thin LED DRL strip running the width of its fascia.

It also has a “Parametic” grille design flanked by quad-pod headlight clusters.

At the back, it gets an H-shaped connected LED taillights and ‘Stargazer’ badging.

If launched, the India-spec MPV could share its engines with the Creta.

Hyundai has teased a new MPV called the Stargazer for the Indonesian market. These images give us a glimpse of the exterior styling of the MPV, which follows a typical van-like ‘One Box’ design approach.

The Stargazer has a curvy fascia that carries on with a typical MPV-like shape from the B-pillar. It is seen with a thin strip of LED DRL running the width of the fascia. Indonesia’s location on the equator seems to be the source of inspiration for the LED strip’s design. The MPV also gets Hyundai’s latest “Parametric” grille design flanked by quad-pod headlights. A similar setup is seen on the facelifted Creta, the fourth-gen Tucson, and even the facelifted Venue (launched recently in India).

At the back, the Hyundai MPV’s LED taillight guide are connected to form the Hyundai ‘H.’ We can also faintly see the ‘Stargazer’ badging (finished in chrome) placed below the Hyundai logo.

While details are scarce at this moment, Hyundai India could offer the MPV with the same petrol and diesel engines as the Creta: a 1.5-litre petrol, a 1.4-litre turbo-petrol, and a 1.5-litre diesel. Expect the MPV’s transmission options to be shared with the compact SUV as well.

There are two strong reasons why we believe Hyundai should bring the MPV to India soon. One, it doesn’t have a proper MPV in its India portfolio and two, it could give a healthy competition to the segment-leader, the Maruti Ertiga. Apart from the Ertiga, the Stargazer will also be a rival to the Kia Carens and Maruti XL6 if it does come here.