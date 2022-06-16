Modified On Jun 16, 2022 04:03 PM By Tarun for Hyundai Venue

The updated subcompact Hyundai SUV gets a fresh design, new features and some variant revisions

Petrol variants priced from Rs 7.53 lakh, turbo and diesel variants from Rs 10 lakh

Available in five main variants - E, S, S+/S(O), SX, and SX(O).

Gets redesigned bumpers, a new chromed grille and connected LED tail lamps.

Now covered in dual tone black and ivory theme, but with an unchanged cabin layout.

Gains 4-way powered driver seat, 2-step reclining rear seats, drive modes, and a digitised driver display.

Hyundai has launched the facelifted Venue in India, with prices ranging from Rs 7.53 lakh (ex-showroom India). The SUV’s bookings are underway, while deliveries are scheduled to commence soon.

It will be available in five main variants: E, S, S+/S(O), SX, and SX(O). Here are the variant-wise prices:

Variants 1.2-litre petrol / 5-MT 1-litre turbo-petrol / iMT 1-litre turbo-petrol / DCT 1.5-litre diesel / 6-MT E Rs 7.53 lakh - - - S Rs 8.70 lakh - - - S+ - - Rs 9.99 lakh S(O) Rs 9.50 lakh Rs 9.99 lakh Rs 10.97 lakh - SX Rs 10.70 lakh - - Rs 11.43 lakh SX(O) - Rs 11.92 lakh Rs 12.57 lakh Rs 12.32 lakh

The turbo-petrol and diesel variants now start at an affordable price of Rs 10 lakh, due to their inclusion in the lower S(O)/S+ variant. Meanwhile, the 1.2-litre petrol engine can be had in higher-end S(O) and SX variants.

On the styling front, the facelifted Venue does look significantly different than its pre-facelift version, but retains the same boxy silhouette. It gets a new Tucson-inspired Parametric Jewel grille along with the same twin headlight setup. However, the upper cluster lights get new LED elements. The redesigned front bumper gets a cladding-type element which makes it look simplistic and more upright.

The 2022 Venue’s side profile remains largely unchanged save for the new 16-inch alloys. Just like the refreshed front profile, the SUV also gets a completely reworked rear. There’s a certain futuristic look thanks to the new connected LED tail lamps. The rear bumper looks more upright and with the faux skid plate (also present at the front), it looks a bit more SUV-ish.

Moving inside the cabin, the facelifted Venue will be covered in a new black and ivory theme. The interior’s overall layout remains unchanged, save for some new features. Here’s what the updated Venue gains:

LED projector headlamps

4-way powered driver seat

A flat-bottom steering wheel

Digitised driver display

Drive modes - Eco, Sport, and Normal (only for DCT)

Two-step reclining seats in the second row (segment-first)

Alexa and Google Voice Assistant support

Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

Auto air purifier

Ambient sounds of nature

Multi-language interface for the infotainment (10 Indian languages)

Features like an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment, wireless charging, electric sunroof, automatic AC, up to six airbags, ESC, TPMS (tyre pressure monitoring system), and a rear parking camera with dynamic guidelines have been carried forward.

Also Read: Facelifted Hyundai Venue Variant-wise Features Out

The 2022 Hyundai Venue is offered with seven colour choices and they are:

Typhoon Silver

Phantom Black (New)

Fiery Red

Denim Blue

Titan Grey

Polar White

Fiery Red with Black Roof Dual Tone (New)

The SUV gets no mechanical changes and continues with its three engine options: 83PS 1.2-litre petrol, 100PS 1.5-litre diesel, and 120PS 1-litre turbo-petrol. While the petrol and diesel engine get 5-speed and 6-speed manual transmissions, respectively, the turbo-petrol unit can be had with either a 6-speed iMT (clutchless manual) or a 7-speed DCT (dual clutch auto).

The facelifted Hyundai Venue continues to rival the seven other cars in the subcompact SUV space, namely, Renault Kiger, Nissan Magnite, Tata Nexon, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Toyota Urban Cruiser, Kia Sonet, and Mahindra XUV300.

Read More on : Venue on road price