Published On Jun 17, 2022 03:48 PM By Rohit

We all know how chaotic it is to find a parking spot for a car in our country. With the rising population, even the number of privately owned vehicles has gone up, leading to traffic and parking woes. In an attempt to solve this problem, the government is thinking of coming up with a new fine-and-reward rule.

This was cited by Nitin Gadkari (Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Government of India) at a recently held event. He said that if the offender is fined Rs 1,000, the person sending the photo of the wrongly parked vehicle will be rewarded Rs 500.

As one can expect, the reason for this move is to free up roads for easing out vehicular movement and also help reduce traffic jams. His objective behind this is also to reduce air pollution and to encourage more utilisation of public transport.

It isn’t the first time that the Transport Ministry has considered environment-friendly steps. Over the past few months, Gadkari has been asking carmakers to manufacture flex-fuel vehicles and flex-fuel hybrids in India. Apart from that, he’s also been studying the feasibility of introducing hydrogen-powered fuel cell electric vehicles and has been using a Toyota Mirai as his daily driver.