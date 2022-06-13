Modified On Jun 13, 2022 08:57 PM By Rohit for Mahindra Scorpio N

It will come with black and brown cabin theme featuring a 3D Sony sound system and an 8-inch touchscreen system

Cabin highlights include vertically stacked AC vents and a ‘Scorpio N’ badge on the dashboard.

It also gets the same circular controller and steering wheel from the XUV700.

To get built-in Alexa support and dual-zone climate control too.

To get both petrol and diesel engine options with both manual and automatic gearboxes.

Expected to be priced upwards of Rs 12 lakh (ex-showroom).

After taking the wraps off the exterior of the Scorpio N, Mahindra has now released a new video and pictures revealing the SUV’s interior. The new-gen Scorpio is slated for a launch on June 27 while its bookings are already underway, although in offline mode.









Mahindra has opted for a dual-tone (black and brown) layout for the SUV’s dashboard. The centre of attention, of course, is the 8-inch touchscreen system (powered by Mahindra’s AdrenoX software), flanked by vertically positioned AC vents. The SUV comes in a brown and black perforated leatherette upholstery and sports a ‘Scorpio N’ badging on the dashboard. Below the touchscreen, you can find the controls for the infotainment, with the climate controls located further down, followed by some more switches.

The new Scorpio also comes with an XUV700-like circular controller on the centre console, a twin-pod analogue instrument cluster with a 7-inch coloured display, and a flat-bottom steering wheel borrowed from the XUV700 (sporting the new Mahindra logo). A 3D Sony sound system, built-in Alexa support, dual-zone climate control are some of the key features onboard the Scorpio N. The SUV will be sold in both six- and seven-seater layouts.

We had exclusively presented the engine, gearbox, and drivetrain options to you recently. In another exclusive story, we also told you that the SUV will carry a suffix for its 4WD variants. Mahindra is expected to price the new Scorpio north of Rs 12 lakh (ex-showroom). The SUV will now have competition in the likes of the Tata Harrier and Safari, Hyundai Creta and Alcazar, while being an affordable alternative to the likes of the Toyota Fortuner. The carmaker has announced that it will continue offering the existing model as the ‘Scorpio Classic’ alongside the Scorpio N.

