Mahindra Scorpio N Interior Revealed

Modified On Jun 13, 2022 08:57 PM By Rohit for Mahindra Scorpio N

  • 17224 Views
  • Write a comment

It will come with black and brown cabin theme featuring a 3D Sony sound system and an 8-inch touchscreen system

Mahindra Scorpio N dashboard

  • Cabin highlights include vertically stacked AC vents and a ‘Scorpio N’ badge on the dashboard.

  • It also gets the same circular controller and steering wheel from the XUV700.

  • To get built-in Alexa support and dual-zone climate control too.

  • To get both petrol and diesel engine options with both manual and automatic gearboxes.

  • Expected to be priced upwards of Rs 12 lakh (ex-showroom).

After taking the wraps off the exterior of the Scorpio N, Mahindra has now released a new video and pictures revealing the SUV’s interior. The new-gen Scorpio is slated for a launch on June 27 while its bookings are already underway, although in offline mode.

  • Mahindra Scorpio N circular controller
  • Mahindra Scorpio N instrument cluster
  • Mahindra Scorpio N touchscreen
  • Mahindra Scorpio N 6-seater

Mahindra has opted for a dual-tone (black and brown) layout for the SUV’s dashboard. The centre of attention, of course, is the 8-inch touchscreen system (powered by Mahindra’s AdrenoX software), flanked by vertically positioned AC vents. The SUV comes in a brown and black perforated leatherette upholstery and sports a ‘Scorpio N’ badging on the dashboard. Below the touchscreen, you can find the controls for the infotainment, with the climate controls located further down, followed by some more switches.

The new Scorpio also comes with an XUV700-like circular controller on the centre console, a twin-pod analogue instrument cluster with a 7-inch coloured display, and a flat-bottom steering wheel borrowed from the XUV700 (sporting the new Mahindra logo). A 3D Sony sound system, built-in Alexa support, dual-zone climate control are some of the key features onboard the Scorpio N. The SUV will be sold in both six- and seven-seater layouts.

Mahindra Scorpio N

We had exclusively presented the engine, gearbox, and drivetrain options to you recently. In another exclusive story, we also told you that the SUV will carry a suffix for its 4WD variants. Mahindra is expected to price the new Scorpio north of Rs 12 lakh (ex-showroom). The SUV will now have competition in the likes of the Tata Harrier and Safari, Hyundai Creta and Alcazar, while being an affordable alternative to the likes of the Toyota Fortuner. The carmaker has announced that it will continue offering the existing model as the ‘Scorpio Classic’ alongside the Scorpio N.

Read More on : Mahindra Scorpio diesel

R
Published by
Rohit
Was this article helpful ?

1 out of 1 found this helpful

Write your Comment on Mahindra Scorpio N

2 comments
1
T
tenzin ugyen
Jun 13, 2022 11:07:42 PM

Hii namastay mahindra company india,i m against welcome comment your company made new scorpios-N and scorpio-N getaway pick up 2022,nice n awesome new scorpios cars,will market launch gate 2Bhutan?.

Read More...
    Reply
    Write a Reply
    1
    V
    vijay
    Jun 13, 2022 10:12:12 PM

    Vijay Kumar Patel

    Read More...
    Reply
    Write a Reply
    2
    G
    ganesh
    Jun 14, 2022 8:38:15 AM

    ScorpioN will bite and kill the Thar .All that bookings will go to Scorpio N.Thats why price of Thar was continuously increased.People will prefer a real 5 door 7 seater insteasd impractical 2 seater

    Read More...
      Reply
      Write a Reply
      Read Full News
      space Image
      • Trending
      • Recent

      Trending Suv

      • Latest
      • Upcoming
      • Popular
      Latest Cars
      Upcoming Cars
      Popular Cars
      HomeNew CarsNewsMahindra Scorpio N Interior Revealed
      space Image
      ×
      We need your city to customize your experience