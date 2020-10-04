Car News That Mattered: Mahindra Thar Prices Out, MG Gloster Variant-wise Features Revealed, Renault Kwid Dual-tone Introduced And More

Published On Oct 04, 2020 09:00 AM By Rohit for Mahindra Thar

Another week was dominated by SUVs, particularly the launch of the much-awaited second-gen Mahindra Thar

Mahindra Thar Prices Announced: After numerous spy shot appearances, the second-gen Thar has finally gone on sale. Mahindra is offering the SUV with both petrol and diesel engines along with automatic transmission for the first time. What features does it get and how is it priced? Answers here .

Honda’s Hyundai Creta/Kia Seltos-rival Previewed?: The compact SUV segment is growing in popularity thanks to big guns like the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos. Although Honda is yet to join the party, its compact SUV, the HR-V, is due a generation upgrade overseas. Could it draw design cues from the all-electric SUV concept that was showcased at the recently held 2020 Beijing Motor Show and will it come to India?

Renault Kwid Special Edition Introduced: Renault has added a dash of uniqueness to the Kwid by introducing a limited-run Neotech Edition in three variants based on the RXL trim. It offers the Kwid with two dual-tone paint schemes along with a few feature additions. Head here to check out the dual-tone options and find out the premium they command over the respective monotone variants.

MG Gloster Variant-wise Features Revealed: As MG gears up to launch the Gloster in October, more and more details of the SUV are being revealed. The carmaker has now released details regarding the set of features (a few segment-firsts) that will be offered on each variant .

Mahindra Thar Variant-wise Price Breakdown: While we saw the second-gen Thar in its entirety on August 15, its variant-wise prices have now been announced. The new Thar is available in three trims with multiple variants under each and different powertrain options. Take a look at how much you’ll have to pay for a Mahindra Thar that meets your needs.

