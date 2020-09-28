This Concept Previews Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos Rival From Honda?

Published On Sep 28, 2020 05:42 PM By Sonny

The recently unveiled electric Honda SUV concept teases the design of the next-gen HR-V compact SUV

The new-gen Honda HR-V was recently spied testing under wraps in Japan for the first time.

New Honda SUV e concept has similar proportions and front-end details as the HR-V spied.

The new HR-V could be brought to India as a premium offering in the compact SUV segment.

Honda could offer the HR-V in India with a choice of both petrol and diesel engines.

The HR-V would rival the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and Nissan Kicks.

The compact SUV segment in India continues to be a hotly contested one but certain carmakers such as Honda are yet to join the action. The Japanese carmaker does have a model or two in its large global portfolio that are suitable candidates for the segment, such as the HR-V. It is due to get a generation update and could be styled similarly as the recently unveiled Honda SUV e concept in China.

The next-gen Honda HR-V was recently spied testing under camouflage in Japan but its proportions seem similar to the new Honda all-electric SUV concept from the 2020 Beijing Motor Show. Reports suggest the new HR-V will be slightly bigger than the outgoing model (~ 4.3m) which is similar in size to the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos. We had previously spied an older version of the HR-V in India, draped in camouflage. Clearly, Honda decided not to launch the soon-to-be-outdated SUV in India, however, the third-gen model could be a more suitable rival as a premium offering.

In its outgoing model, the HR-V features dual-zone climate control, cruise control, and a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system. It even gets a panoramic sunroof, idle-engine start-stop, six airbags, rain-sensing wipers and leather upholstery. Expect the new-gen HR-V to feature an updated cabin with a larger display and more features too.

Honda offers the HR-V with varying engines depending on the market. If brought to India, it could be offered with the same 1.5-litre petrol engine as the new City as well as the 1.6-litre diesel engine offered with the Civic. It could also get the new 1.5-litre petrol-hybrid powertrain that is offered on the new City and is expected to be offered here in 2021. In other markets, it also gets the choice of a turbo-petrol engine which Honda doesn’t offer in India at all. The HR-V could be Honda’s rival to the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and Nissan Kicks. It could arrive in India by 2022 in a price range of Rs 12 lakh to Rs 18 lakh.

