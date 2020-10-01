MG Gloster Variant-wise Feature List Revealed

Modified On Oct 01, 2020 02:56 PM By Saransh for MG Gloster

The Gloster is not only big in size, it scores big on features as well!

Launch expected by October-end.

Available in four variants: Super, Smart, Sharp and Savvy.

Prices likely to start around Rs 30 lakh.

To be offered with a diesel engine only paired to an 8-speed AT.

Rivals Ford Endeavour, Toyota Fortuner, Isuzu mu-X and Mahindra Alturas G4.

MG is all set to launch the Gloster SUV by October end. With the launch still a few weeks away, the carmaker has revealed the variant-wise feature details of the upcoming full-size, body-on-frame SUV. So, let’s take a look.

Engine: The Gloster will be offered only with a single 2.0-litre diesel engine but in two states of tune.

Turbocharged Twin-turbocharged Power 163PS 218PS Torque 375Nm 480Nm Transmission 8-speed AT 8-speed AT Drive Option 2WD 4WD with Terrain selection

The engine in its higher-spec makes 55PS more power and 105Nm more torque than the lower-spec version.

Where the lower-spec engine is offered with 2WD, the higher-spec version is available with a 4WD option with Terrain selection.

Here is a list of variant-wise availability of seats and engine options for the Gloster:

Engine Drive Transmission Variants 6-seater 7-seater 2.0-litre diesel turbo 2WD (4X2) 8AT Super - Y Smart Y - 2.0-litre diesel twin-turbo 4WD (4X4) Sharp Y Y Savvy Y -

Colour Options:

Agate Red

Metal Black

Metal Ash

Warm White

Now let’s take a look at the variant-wise feature list:

Standard Safety Features:

Eight airbags

ABS with EBD

Electronic stability program

Traction control

Rollover mitigation

Hill hold control

Hill descent control

Rear disc brakes

Driver fatigue reminder system (segment-first)

Electric parking brake with auto-hold

Front and rear parking sensors

ISOFIX child seat anchors

Heated ORVMs

Rear defogger

MG Gloster Super (7-seater)

Exterior: Auto LED headlamps, DRLs, LED tail lamps, front and rear fog lamps, alloy wheels, turn indicators on ORVMs.

Interior: Black upholster

Convenience: 4-inch multi-info display in the instrument cluster, cruise control, multiple driving modes, manual 6-way adjustable driver seat, manual AC with rear AC vents, push-button start, auto start/stop, rain-sensing wipers, multifunctional steering, tilt-adjustable steering, a front central armrest with storage, second-row central armrest, all four power windows, rear washer and wiper.

Infotainment: 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system with 6-speaker sound system.

MG Gloster Smart (6-seater): Features over Super

Safety: Tyre pressure monitoring system

Exterior: Cornering lamps

Interior: Brown leatherette upholstery and leather-wrapped steering wheel

Convenience: Electric sunroof, paddle shifters, 12-way power-adjustable driver’s seat (segment-first), second-row captain seats, power tailgate with kick-to-open feature, an 8-inch driver’s display, 3-zone climate control, and PM 2.5 filter (segment-first)

Infotainment: 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, 8-speaker sound system, and connected car tech with voice commands.

MG Gloster Sharp (6- and 7-seater): Features over Smart

Safety: Electromechanical differential lock, blind-spot detection (both segment-first), and a 360-degree camera.

Interior: 64-colour ambient lighting

Convenience: Panoramic sunroof, driver seat memory function, driver seat massage (segment-first), ventilated and heated driver seat (segment-first), 8-way power-adjustable co-driver seat with heating, wireless mobile charging (segment-first), memory function for outside rearview mirrors (ORVMs), auto-dimming inside rearview mirror, and auto tilt function for ORVMs.

Infotainment: 12-speaker setup with subwoofer and amplifier

MG Gloster Savvy (6-seater): Features over Sharp

Safety: Front collision warning system, autonomous emergency braking and lane departure warning -- all segment-first features.

Convenience: Auto parking assist and adaptive cruise control.

Pre-launch bookings for the MG Gloster are already underway for a token amount of Rs 1 lakh. It is expected to go on sale by October-end with prices starting around Rs 30 lakh. It will take on the likes of the Ford Endeavour, Toyota Fortuner, Mahindra Alturas G4 and Isuzu mu-X.

