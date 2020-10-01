MG Gloster Variant-wise Feature List Revealed
Modified On Oct 01, 2020 02:56 PM By Saransh for MG Gloster
The Gloster is not only big in size, it scores big on features as well!
- Launch expected by October-end.
- Available in four variants: Super, Smart, Sharp and Savvy.
- Prices likely to start around Rs 30 lakh.
- To be offered with a diesel engine only paired to an 8-speed AT.
- Rivals Ford Endeavour, Toyota Fortuner, Isuzu mu-X and Mahindra Alturas G4.
MG is all set to launch the Gloster SUV by October end. With the launch still a few weeks away, the carmaker has revealed the variant-wise feature details of the upcoming full-size, body-on-frame SUV. So, let’s take a look.
Engine: The Gloster will be offered only with a single 2.0-litre diesel engine but in two states of tune.
|
Turbocharged
|
Twin-turbocharged
|
Power
|
163PS
|
218PS
|
Torque
|
375Nm
|
480Nm
|
Transmission
|
8-speed AT
|
8-speed AT
|
Drive Option
|
2WD
|
4WD with Terrain selection
- The engine in its higher-spec makes 55PS more power and 105Nm more torque than the lower-spec version.
- Where the lower-spec engine is offered with 2WD, the higher-spec version is available with a 4WD option with Terrain selection.
Here is a list of variant-wise availability of seats and engine options for the Gloster:
|
Engine
|
Drive
|
Transmission
|
Variants
|
6-seater
|
7-seater
|
2.0-litre diesel turbo
|
2WD (4X2)
|
8AT
|
Super
|
-
|
Y
|
Smart
|
Y
|
-
|
2.0-litre diesel twin-turbo
|
4WD (4X4)
|
Sharp
|
Y
|
Y
|
Savvy
|
Y
|
-
Colour Options:
- Agate Red
- Metal Black
- Metal Ash
- Warm White
Now let’s take a look at the variant-wise feature list:
Standard Safety Features:
- Eight airbags
- ABS with EBD
- Electronic stability program
- Traction control
- Rollover mitigation
- Hill hold control
- Hill descent control
- Rear disc brakes
- Driver fatigue reminder system (segment-first)
- Electric parking brake with auto-hold
- Front and rear parking sensors
- ISOFIX child seat anchors
- Heated ORVMs
- Rear defogger
MG Gloster Super (7-seater)
Exterior: Auto LED headlamps, DRLs, LED tail lamps, front and rear fog lamps, alloy wheels, turn indicators on ORVMs.
Interior: Black upholster
Convenience: 4-inch multi-info display in the instrument cluster, cruise control, multiple driving modes, manual 6-way adjustable driver seat, manual AC with rear AC vents, push-button start, auto start/stop, rain-sensing wipers, multifunctional steering, tilt-adjustable steering, a front central armrest with storage, second-row central armrest, all four power windows, rear washer and wiper.
Infotainment: 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system with 6-speaker sound system.
MG Gloster Smart (6-seater): Features over Super
Safety: Tyre pressure monitoring system
Exterior: Cornering lamps
Interior: Brown leatherette upholstery and leather-wrapped steering wheel
Convenience: Electric sunroof, paddle shifters, 12-way power-adjustable driver’s seat (segment-first), second-row captain seats, power tailgate with kick-to-open feature, an 8-inch driver’s display, 3-zone climate control, and PM 2.5 filter (segment-first)
Infotainment: 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, 8-speaker sound system, and connected car tech with voice commands.
MG Gloster Sharp (6- and 7-seater): Features over Smart
Safety: Electromechanical differential lock, blind-spot detection (both segment-first), and a 360-degree camera.
Interior: 64-colour ambient lighting
Convenience: Panoramic sunroof, driver seat memory function, driver seat massage (segment-first), ventilated and heated driver seat (segment-first), 8-way power-adjustable co-driver seat with heating, wireless mobile charging (segment-first), memory function for outside rearview mirrors (ORVMs), auto-dimming inside rearview mirror, and auto tilt function for ORVMs.
Infotainment: 12-speaker setup with subwoofer and amplifier
MG Gloster Savvy (6-seater): Features over Sharp
Safety: Front collision warning system, autonomous emergency braking and lane departure warning -- all segment-first features.
Convenience: Auto parking assist and adaptive cruise control.
Pre-launch bookings for the MG Gloster are already underway for a token amount of Rs 1 lakh. It is expected to go on sale by October-end with prices starting around Rs 30 lakh. It will take on the likes of the Ford Endeavour, Toyota Fortuner, Mahindra Alturas G4 and Isuzu mu-X.
