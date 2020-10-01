You Can Now Have The Renault Kwid In Dual-tone Paint Options

Published On Oct 01, 2020 02:54 PM By Rohit for Renault KWID

New limited-run Neotech Edition brings with it two dual-tone options: blue with silver roof and silver with blue roof

The Neotech Edition is based on the mid-spec RXL variant

This is the first time ever that the Kwid is being offered with dual-tone options.

The Kwid Neotech Edition is priced at a premium of Rs 30,000.

Gets a few cosmetic changes inside-out as well as a few features.

It is offered with all the three powertrain options.

Renault has hiked the Kwid’s prices by Rs 5,000.

Renault has launched a limited-run version of the Kwid called the Neotech Edition at a starting price of Rs 4.29 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The Neotech Edition features dual-tone paint options and is available in a total of three variants. Here’s where they slot in on the price sheet:

Variant Old Price Revised Price Difference STD Rs 2.94 lakh Rs 2.99 lakh +Rs 5,000 RXE Rs 3.64 lakh Rs 3.69 lakh +Rs 5,000 RXL MT 0.8-litre Rs 3.94 lakh Rs 3.99 lakh +Rs 5,000 Neotech Edition MT 0.8-litre (new) -- Rs 4.29 lakh -- RXT MT 0.8-litre Rs 4.24 lakh Rs 4.29 lakh +Rs 5,000 RXL MT 1.0-litre Rs 4.16 lakh Rs 4.21 lakh +Rs 5,000 Neotech Edition MT 1.0-litre (new) -- Rs 4.51 lakh -- RXT (O) MT 1.0-litre Rs 4.54 lakh Rs 4.59 lakh +Rs 5,000 Climber (O) Rs 4.75 lakh Rs 4.80 lakh +Rs 5,000 RXL AMT 1.0-litre Rs 4.48 lakh Rs 4.53 lakh +Rs 5,000 Neotech Edition AMT 1.0-litre (new) -- Rs 4.83 lakh -- RXT (O) AMT 1.0-litre Rs 4.86 lakh Rs 4.91 lakh +Rs 5,000 Climber (O) AMT Rs 5.07 lakh Rs 5.12 lakh +Rs 5,000

All prices, ex-showroom Delhi

The dual-tone Neotech limited-run variants are priced at a premium of Rs 30,000 over their respective RXL monotone counterparts. Renault has also hiked the prices of the Kwid by Rs 5,000. The two dual-tone colour options on offer are blue with silver roof and silver with blue roof. With the launch of the Neotech Edition, the Kwid holds the distinction of being the only entry-level hatchback to be offered in a dual-tone paint scheme.

The dual-tone variants get blue and silver decals on the C-pillar and revised door claddings with ‘Neotech’ insignia while the wheel cap design is the same as the top-spec Climber variants. The cabin features blue and chrome accents on the steering wheel and gear selector, blue inserts on the fabric upholstery, and blue stitching on the gearbox. Other bits include an 8-inch touchscreen system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay (not offered with the RXL variant), digital instrument cluster, and a 12V front charging socket.

There are no changes under the hood and the Kwid is still offered with two engine options: 0.8-litre and 1.0-litre. While the former is offered only with a manual gearbox, the 1.0-litre variants can be had with either a 5-speed MT or 5-speed AMT. The 0.8-litre variants develop 54PS and 72Nm, while the output of the 1.0-litre variants stands at 68PS and 91Nm.

Renault’s entry-level hatchback competes with the likes of the Maruti Alto and S-Presso and Datsun redi-GO.

