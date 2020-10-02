You Can Have A New Mahindra Thar From Rs 9.80 Lakh!

Modified On Oct 02, 2020 12:55 PM By Sonny for Mahindra Thar

Book your choice of Thar from 10 total variants depending on trim, engine, gearbox and roof type

The second-gen Thar is finally up for grabs with prices ranging between Rs 9.80 lakh and Rs 13.75 lakh (ex-showroom, pan-India).

It’s available with choice of petrol or diesel engines, both offered with a manual or automatic transmission.

The new Thar is more practical with comforts like cruise control, touchscreen infotainment system and front facing rear seats.

It’s still a rugged offering with 4WD as standard along with removable doors, a convertible soft top option and a washable floor.

The second-gen Thar bookings are now open for a deposit amount of Rs 21,000.

The all-new Mahindra Thar is finally up for grabs! The second-generation Mahindra jeep is now more versatile with more comforts than ever before. It comes in three trim levels but a total of 10 variants. It’s bookings are open for a deposit fee of Rs 21,000. Here’s how much the new Thar costs (ex-showroom, pan-India):

Variant Petrol Diesel AX Fixed soft top Rs 9.80 lakh/ Rs 10.65 lakh Rs 10.85 lakh AX (O) Convertible soft top Rs 11.90 lakh Rs 12.10 lakh AX (O) Hard top - Rs 12.20 lakh LX Convertible soft top Rs 13.45 lakh (AT) Rs 12.85 lakh/ Rs 13.65 lakh (AT) LX Hard Top Rs 12.49 lakh/ Rs 13.55 lakh (AT) Rs 12.95 lakh/ Rs 13.75 lakh (AT)

The new Thar is now offered with the choice of petrol and diesel engines and both are available with 6-speed manual and automatic transmissions. The 2.0-litre turbo-petrol unit makes 150PS and 300Nm (320Nm with the automatic) while the 2.2-litre diesel engine produces 130PS and 320Nm. As a Thar, it comes with 4WD with mechanically locking rear differential, removable doors and a washable floor as standard but only the top-spec LX comes with the brake locking differential.

In terms of comforts, the second-gen Thar now comes with forward-facing rear seats, electrically-operated AC, roof-mounted speakers (a total 6-speaker system), a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system offering Apple CarPlay and Android Auto along with Adventure mode to relay off-roading info and cruise control as well. The new Thar is safer than ever as it now comes with dual front airbags, rear parking sensors and ABS with EBD standard while the top-spec also gets ISOFIX child seat anchors and ESC with rollover mitigation and a roll cage (also available in AX(O)).

Unlike the previous Thar, the new one gets a few different roof options from the factory. The base variant is the only one to get a fixed soft top while the others get the choice of a convertible soft top or a fixed hard top. The latter comes with a nifty rear windscreen that can fold upwards. Meanwhile, the convertible soft top allows you to tuck it behind the tail-mounted spare wheel when you want the roof down and prop it back up if the weather changes for the worse.

The new Thar doesn’t have any direct rivals since the new-gen Force Gurkha is yet to be launched and the arrival of the latest-gen Maruti Jimny remains uncertain. It’s pricing also puts it within contention of the usual choices like the Renault Duster, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet and Maruti Suzuki S-Cross.