Mahindra Thar 2020: Price Breakdown

Here’s how much you’ll have to pay for a Mahindra Thar that meets your needs

The prices of the second-gen Mahindra Thar are finally out. It is offered with four powertrain options, three roof choices and three trim levels. That includes many firsts for the Thar such as a petrol engine, automatic transmission options, modern safety features, a convertible soft top and front-facing rear seats. Let’s see what you get for your money in each variant of the new Thar (all prices ex-showroom, pan-India):

Mahindra Thar AX - Rs 9.80 lakh to Rs 10.85 lakh

AX Petrol Std Manual Rs 9.80 lakh AX Petrol Manual Rs 10.65 lakh AX Diesel Manual Rs 10.85 lakh

The Thar AX only comes with a fixed soft top roof. Since it has jump seats in the back, it’s technically a six seater with no dedicated boot space.

The most affordable version of the new Thar comes with a petrol engine. The diesel option is only Rs 20,000 more expensive than the equivalent petrol option.

While the Thar gets 4WD as standard, the entry-spec AX Std was able to achieve its sub-Rs 10 lakh price tag by dropping the mechanical locking rear differential feature that is offered on all other variants. It allows both wheels to keep spinning at the same speed which is handy when one of the rear wheels has no traction but the other one can find grip to drive out of a sticky situation.

Mahindra offers the new Thar with a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine that makes 150PS and 300Nm while the 2.2-litre diesel unit makes 130PS and 300Nm. Both are mated to a 6-speed manual.

The Thar AX gets basics like dual front airbags, ABS with EBD and brake assist, rear parking sensors, power windows, a 12V accessory socket and AC.

Mahindra has kept the AX trim closest to the previous-generation Thar.

The base-spec AX Std is also priced similarly. The difference is a BS6 petrol engine with more performance, added safety features, and no locking differential. The last of the previous Thars, the Signature Edition with its CRDe engine, was priced at Rs 9.99 lakh. Compared to the similar AX diesel which gets the locking diff, it’s a price jump of less than a lakh.

Mahindra Thar AX(O) Trim - Rs 11.90 lakh to Rs 12.20 lakh

Variants Convertible soft top Hard top Difference AX (O) Diesel Manual Rs 12.10 lakh Rs 12.20 lakh Rs 10,000 AX (O) Petrol Manual Rs 11.90 lakh - -

The AX(O) adds a premium of Rs 1.25 lakh over the AX variants.

It now comes with a convertible soft top instead of fixed soft top, which is a first for a Thar. Only the diesel-manual gets the choice of a hard top at a premium of Rs 10,000.

This is the entry-point for the hard top option though limited to the diesel powertrain. A factory fitted hard top roof is a first for the Thar. It offers more practicality with better protection from outside elements. The AC will likely be more effective too.

It comes with front-facing rear seats from this variant onwards to make it more practical than the AX.

Other handy comforts over the base-spec Thar include height-adjustable driver’s seat and remote keyless entry.

It’s safer for rear passengers with the addition of a roll cage, 3-point seatbelts, and ISOFIX child seat anchors.

Mahindra Thar LX Trim - Rs 12.49 lakh to Rs 13.75 lakh

Petrol

Variants AX(O) LX Difference Convertible soft top Rs 11.90 lakh Rs 13.45 lakh (AT) Rs 1.55 lakh Hard top N.A. Rs 12.49 lakh/ Rs 13.55 lakh (AT) -

The Thar LX with a convertible soft top and petrol engine is only offered with the 6-speed automatic gearbox. It also gets an extra 20Nm of torque.

The LX is the entry-point for a petrol-powered Thar with a fixed hard top. It is offered with a choice of manual and automatic transmissions. The petrol-manual is the most affordable Thar LX variant.

Mahindra is charging a premium of Rs 1.06 lakh for the petrol-automatic over the petrol-manual.

If you wish to have a petrol-powered Thar LX, it’ll cost you an extra Rs 59,000 over the AX(O) variant but you’ll only get the hard top. If you want to stick with the convertible soft top, you need to shell out Rs 1.55 lakh over the AX(O) petrol since the LX trim only offers it with the automatic transmission.

Diesel

Variants AX(O) LX Difference Convertible soft top Rs 12.10 lakh Rs 12.85 lakh/ Rs 13.65 lakh (AT) Rs 75,000 Hard top Rs 12.20 lakh Rs 12.95 lakh/ Rs 13.75 lakh (AT) Rs 75,000

If you’re looking to get a diesel-engined Thar, the LX variant offers it with the choice of both convertible soft top and fixed hardtop as well as manual and 6-speed automatic transmission options.

The LX diesel-manual carries a premium of Rs 75,000 over the AX(O) diesel-manual variants.

For the comfort of an automatic gearbox with the diesel engine, you’ll have to shell out another Rs 80,000.

Upgrading from the AX(O) trim to the LX variant of the Thar diesel is a more straightforward choice as compared to upgrading between the Thar petrol variants.

The top-spec Thar LX gets a lot more features for its premium over the AX(O):

It gets a brake locking differential and more ground clearance thanks to the larger 18-inch alloys compared to the 16-inch steelies on the previous variants.

In terms of comforts, the Thar LX gets a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with ‘Adventure statistics’, tyre pressure monitoring system, cruise control, coloured multi-information display, and electrically controlled air conditioning.

For entertainment, the top-spec Thar comes with four speakers with two roof-mounted tweeters as well as steering-mounted audio controls.

It’s also equipped with an electronic stability program with roll-over mitigation for improved safety.

That’s the pricing breakdown of the all-new Mahindra Thar. It’s now available for bookings and test drives (starting with select cities) while deliveries are scheduled to begin on November 1. Stay tuned to CarDekho for a variant-wise verdict of the new Thar. You can also check out our first drive impressions here.

