Car News That Mattered: Jaguar I-Pace EV, Volkswagen Tiguan SUV Launch, Renault Kiger Deliveries, Mahindra Thar Waiting Period And Much More

Published On Mar 07, 2021 08:00 AM By Tarun for Mahindra Thar

This week, we get to know some major developments regarding launches, deliveries and waiting period

Mahindra Thar Waiting Period Still High

We have details about the current waiting period of the Thar. Even now, after five months of launch, the waiting is quite high. There are chances that if you book now, you might get it in 2022! Here are all the details.

Renault Kiger Deliveries Underway

Renault has finally commenced the deliveries of the Kiger sub-compact SUV in India. We know about its waiting period as well, which is lower than its sibling, the Nissan Magnite. More than 1,000 units of Kiger have been delivered on the first day. Here’s what you need to know.

Jaguar I-Pace Launch Delayed

India’s second luxury electric SUV, the Jaguar I-Pace was supposed to be launched on March 9. However, the launch has been postponed to a new date this month. Here are all the details.

The Delhi Government-Tata Nexon EV Controversy

The Delhi government has decided to delist the Nexon EV from its subsidy scheme due to various complaints. While you could get heavy benefits if you bought the Nexon EV in Delhi, now you won’t get any. Here’s everything you need to know about the controversy.

2021 Volkswagen Tiguan Launch

In a recent interview with our sister concern, Zigwheels, Volkswagen Brand Director, Ashish Gupta confirmed that a new SUV might be revealed this month. We are expecting the facelifted 2021 Tiguan to debut this month rivalling the soon-to-be-launched C5 Aircross. Here’s everything you need to know.

2021 Renault Triber Highlights Leaked

Renault is going to launch the updated Triber soon with six new updates. The updates will be related to cosmetic enhancements and new features. Here's what you need to know.

