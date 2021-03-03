Jaguar I-Pace Electric SUV Launch Delayed To March 23

Published On Mar 03, 2021 01:07 PM By Tarun

The luxury electric crossover will offer a range of 470 kilometres, rivalling the Mercedes Benz EQC

Jaguar I-Pace electric SUV was supposed to be launched on March 9, but will now debut on March 23.

22 Jaguar dealerships across 19 cities are already equipped with EV facilities.

It will be available in three variants, expected to range between Rs 1 crore to 1.5 crore.

The I-Pace will use two electric motors, combined to offer 400PS and 696Nm.

It can sprint from 0-100 kmph in under 4.8 seconds.

Jaguar has postponed the launch of its I-Pace electric SUV to March 23 from March 9. The crossover is the first electric vehicle from Jaguar and will be the second luxury EV in the country after the Mercedes EQC. Jaguar has already kept 22 dealerships in 19 cities ready for EV facilities. A total of 35 chargers have been installed at these dealerships and besides them, you can also use over 200 of Tata’s charging stations. Its bookings in India commenced in November 2020.

The I-Pace will be available in three variants: S, SE and HSE. It gets two electric motors, each installed on each axle. The motors combined can produce 400PS and 696Nm with a single-speed transmission. Further, it gets an AWD setup and can sprint to 100 kmph in just 4.8 seconds.

As per the WLTP (Worldwide Harmonised Light Vehicle Test Procedure) cycle, the Jaguar I-Pace will offer a claimed range of 470 kilometres. The motor runs on a 90kWh lithium-ion battery pack. You will get a complimentary 7.4kWh AC fast charger that will fully charge it up in 13 hours. With a 50kW DC fast charger, you can charge it for 250 kilometres in just an hour. With a more powerful 100kW DC charger, you will get a range of 127 kilometres in just 15 minutes.

Features onboard will include dual-zone climate control, ambient lighting, 16-way powered, cooled and heated front seats, matrix LED headlights, adaptive cruise control, heads-up display, a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system, lane keep assist, a 360-degree camera, six airbags and 20-inch alloy wheels.

The only rival for the Jaguar I-Pace will be the Mercedes Benz EQC, which is priced at Rs 1 crore. Expect the I-Pace to be in the 1 crore to 1.5 crore price range.