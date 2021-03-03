You Just Might Get A Mahindra Thar In 2022 If You Book One Today

Modified On Mar 03, 2021 03:35 PM By Tarun for Mahindra Thar

You will have to wait a minimum of 6 months and a maximum of up to 10 months to get your hands on the new Thar depending on the powertrain and roof options

The Thar still demands a high waiting period of up to 10 months.

The convertible and hard top petrol-manual variants are available at the earliest.

The automatic variants have the highest waiting period.

The Thar gets a 130PS 2.2-litre diesel engine and a 150PS 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine.

The Mahindra Thar is still one of the best selling cars from the manufacturer, even 5 months post its launch. Through these months, it has received two price hikes, discontinuation of the base-spec AX variant, and a major manufacturing recall. People still have to wait for up to 10 months to get their hands on the second-gen Thar.

Variant/Combination Waiting Period Convertible Top Up to 6 months Hard Top Diesel Manual 9.5 to 10 months Hard Top Diesel AT 10 months Hard Top Petrol MT 6 months Hard Top Petrol AT 10 months

The convertible and Hard Top petrol-manual variants are available with the least waiting period of around 6 months. The automatic variants demand the highest waiting of up to 10 months. This could possibly mean that if you book a Thar today, you might actually get it in 2022! The Thar is available in just two variants -- AX Optional and range topping LX -- and the automatic transmission is only available with the LX.

The new Thar gets a 130PS/300Nm 2.2-litre diesel engine and a 150PS/320Nm 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine, both paired to a 6-speed manual and automatic transmission. The Thar is available only with hard top and convertible options, the soft top being discontinued with the AX and AX STD variants. These two variants came with side-facing seats and Thar’s four-star safety rating is only valid for the front facing seats.

Features onboard the Thar include a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Android Auto and Apple Carplay, roof-mounted speakers, cruise control, rear parking sensors, dual front airbags, brake locking differential, height-adjustable driver seat and roll-over cage.

Prices currently start from Rs 12.10 lakh to Rs 14.15 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). Maruti has announced that it is evaluating the launch of the Jimny in India, which will be a primary rival to the Thar as well as the upcoming new-gen Force Gurkha. Interestingly, Jeep will also launch the locally assembled Jeep Wrangler in March.

Read More on : Mahindra Thar on road price