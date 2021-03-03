What Are The Top Six Changes In The 2021 Renault Triber?

Published On Mar 03, 2021 07:26 PM By Tarun for Renault Triber

The updated Triber is expected to be launched shortly

The Renault Triber is set to go a step up in 2021. Thanks to a few leaked details, we now know that the crossover MPV will get six main changes over the existing model. The updated Triber should be launched shortly and carry a nominal premium.

Dual-horn Setup

The updated Triber will feature a dual-horn setup, likely to be limited to the top-spec variants only.

LED Turn Indicators On The Side-view Mirror

Up until now, the Triber only had indicators on the wheel cladding. But the updated model will feature LED turn indicators on the outside rearview mirrors (ORVMs). Much like the dual-horn setup, this feature is likely to be limited to the top-spec variants.

New Colour

The Triber will be available in a new Cedar Brown colour option, which can also be paired with a contrasting gloss black roof. The red paint scheme will be discontinued with this update. Overall, the five colour options (available with all the variants) will be Blue, White, Mustard, Silver, and Brown.

Dual-tone Colour Options

For the first time, the Triber will get optional dual-tone exterior shades. The existing colours (Blue, White, Mustard, and Silver) and the new shade (Cedar Brown) can be teamed with a gloss black roof. However, they will be limited to its top-spec variant, the RXZ.

The Kiger’s dual-tone options retail at Rs 17,000 more than their single-tone counterparts, and we expect the Triber’s dual-tone shades to be priced similarly.

Height-Adjustable Driver’s Seat

The 2021 Renault Triber will be available with a height-adjustable driver’s seat, which, according to us, is the most practical addition of this update.

Steering Mounted Audio/Phone Controls

The updated model will finally get audio and phone controls mounted on its steering wheels,a feature likely to be reserved for the top-end variants only.

The 2021 Triber will continue with the same 1.0-litre three-cylinder petrol engine that is good for 72PS and 96Nm. Transmission options will include 5-speed manual and AMT units. The 7-seater MPV is going to get Magnite and Kiger’s more powerful 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine, but most likely next year.

Existing features onboard include a rear parking camera, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment unit, Android Auto and Apple Carplay, LED instrument cluster, projector headlamps, up to four airbags, ABS with EBD and a dual-glove box setup.

The prices currently start from Rs 5.20 lakh to Rs 7.50 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The Triber only has a single direct competitor in the form of Datsun GO+. However, it also finds rivalry with the similarly priced mid-size hatchbacks like the Maruti Suzuki Swift and Hyundai Grand i10 Nios.

Read More on : Renault Triber AMT