All
New
Used
  • English
  • Login / Register
English | हिंदी

ICOTY 2025 Awards Results Coming Soon, Here's The List Of All Nominees From The Three Categories

Modified On Dec 18, 2024 06:05 PM By Dipan for Maruti Dzire

  • 18.4K Views
  • Write a comment

The contenders include cars ranging from mass-market offerings like the Mahindra Thar Roxx to luxury EVs like the BMW i5 and Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV

ICOTY 2025 contenders

The Indian automotive space saw the inception of a lot of cars in many segments this year. As the year is drawing to a close, it is time for another iteration of the annual Indian Car Of The Year (ICOTY) awards. In these awards, the industry experts identify three cars that are the best in three categories: overall, in the premium car segment and in the green car space (EV). Let us take a look at the final list of contenders for each of the three categories of the ICOTY 2025:

Indian Car Of The Year (Overall)

Premium Car Award (ICOTY)

Green Car Award (ICOTY)

Mahindra Thar Roxx

Kia Carnival

Tata Punch EV

Maruti Dzire

BYD Seal

Tata Curvv EV

Maruti Swift

Mini Cooper S

MG Windsor EV

MG Windsor EV

Mercedes-Benz E-Class

BYD eMAX 7

Citroen Basalt

Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV & Maybach EQS SUV

BYD Seal

Tata Curvv & Tata Curvv EV

BMW 5 Series

Mini Countryman EV

Tata Punch EV

BMW i5

BMW i5

BYD eMAX 7

BMW M5

Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV & Maybach EQS SUV

Green Car Award contenders in ICOTY 2025
Premium Car Award contenders in ICOTY 2025

Tata, Mercedes-Benz and BMW have three contenders each competing in different categories, which is the most in the contenders’ list. Maruti, BYD and Mini have two cars each competing in the annual contest. Mahindra, Kia, MG and Citroen have one contender each in this year’s ICOTY.

Also Read: Check Out All The Electric Cars Launched In India In 2024

More Information About ICOTY

5 Door Mahindra Thar Roxx
New Maruti Dzire

As stated earlier, ICOTY is an annual event where a jury of 20 journalists across all major publications in India access all the cars and choose a winner across three categories. CarDekho’s Editor-in-chief, Ameya Dandekar, is also a part of the jury that will assess the aforementioned cars. The winner is decided through voting on parameters including (but not limited to) price, fuel efficiency, styling, comfort, safety, and performance. The car achieving the maximum votes is crowned the winner in its respective category.

Stay tuned to find out which car emerges as the victor in each category.

What car do you think should bag the ICOTY awards this year? Tell us in the comments below.

Follow the CarDekho WhatsApp channel to get instant updates from the automotive world.

Read More on : Dzire AMT

D
Published by
Dipan
Was this article helpful ?

1 out of 1 found this helpful

Write your Comment on Maruti Dzire

Read Full News

Explore similar cars

Similar cars to compare & consider

*Ex-showroom Price in New Delhi

Car News

  • Trending News
  • Recent News

Related News

Other Brands

View All Brands

Trending Electric Cars

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
Electric Car
  • Tata Harrier EV
    Tata Harrier EV
    Rs.30 LakhEstimated Price
    Expected Launch: Jan 2025
  • Jeep Avenger
    Jeep Avenger
    Rs.50 LakhEstimated Price
    Expected Launch: Jan 2025
  • Maruti eVX
    Maruti eVX
    Rs.22 - 25 LakhEstimated Price
    Expected Launch: Jan 2025
  • Kia EV6 2025
    Kia EV6 2025
    Rs.63 LakhEstimated Price
    Expected Launch: Jan 2025
  • Kia EV5
    Kia EV5
    Rs.55 LakhEstimated Price
    Expected Launch: Jan 2025
Upcoming Electric Cars
Home
New Cars
News
ICOTY 2025 Awards Results Coming Soon, Here's The List Of All Nominees From The Three Categories
×
We need your city to customize your experience