ICOTY 2025 Awards Results Coming Soon, Here's The List Of All Nominees From The Three Categories

The contenders include cars ranging from mass-market offerings like the Mahindra Thar Roxx to luxury EVs like the BMW i5 and Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV

The Indian automotive space saw the inception of a lot of cars in many segments this year. As the year is drawing to a close, it is time for another iteration of the annual Indian Car Of The Year (ICOTY) awards. In these awards, the industry experts identify three cars that are the best in three categories: overall, in the premium car segment and in the green car space (EV). Let us take a look at the final list of contenders for each of the three categories of the ICOTY 2025:

Indian Car Of The Year (Overall) Premium Car Award (ICOTY) Green Car Award (ICOTY) Mahindra Thar Roxx Kia Carnival Tata Punch EV Maruti Dzire BYD Seal Tata Curvv EV Maruti Swift Mini Cooper S MG Windsor EV MG Windsor EV Mercedes-Benz E-Class BYD eMAX 7 Citroen Basalt Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV & Maybach EQS SUV BYD Seal Tata Curvv & Tata Curvv EV BMW 5 Series Mini Countryman EV Tata Punch EV BMW i5 BMW i5 BYD eMAX 7 BMW M5 Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV & Maybach EQS SUV

Tata, Mercedes-Benz and BMW have three contenders each competing in different categories, which is the most in the contenders’ list. Maruti, BYD and Mini have two cars each competing in the annual contest. Mahindra, Kia, MG and Citroen have one contender each in this year’s ICOTY.

Also Read: Check Out All The Electric Cars Launched In India In 2024

More Information About ICOTY

As stated earlier, ICOTY is an annual event where a jury of 20 journalists across all major publications in India access all the cars and choose a winner across three categories. CarDekho’s Editor-in-chief, Ameya Dandekar, is also a part of the jury that will assess the aforementioned cars. The winner is decided through voting on parameters including (but not limited to) price, fuel efficiency, styling, comfort, safety, and performance. The car achieving the maximum votes is crowned the winner in its respective category.

Stay tuned to find out which car emerges as the victor in each category.

What car do you think should bag the ICOTY awards this year? Tell us in the comments below.

Follow the CarDekho WhatsApp channel to get instant updates from the automotive world.

Read More on : Dzire AMT