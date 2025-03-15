Car News That Mattered This Week (March 10-13) : Spyshots, Launch Timelines, Model Year Updates, And More

Apart from model year updates, Volkswagen and Kia revealed launch timelines for the upcoming models

This week’s major highlight has been the Maharashtra Budget, which proposed a tax hike for alternative fuel options. During the same week, BYD announced MY 25 (model year) updates for two of its popular offerings, Volkswagen revealed the launch timelines for its upcoming SUV, and Mahindra revised its charger policy for two of its recently launched EVs. Here is a look at all the newsworthy events that happened over the week.

Tax Revision In Maharashtra

Earlier this week, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar presented the state budget, which proposed an increase in taxes for CNG and LPG. A tax for EVs above Rs 30 lakh was also proposed.

Tata Sierra Design Patent / Spy Shots

Tata filed a design patent for the upcoming Sierra, which retains most of the design aspects from the model showcased at Auto Expo 2025.

In another news story, the Sierra was spotted plying on our roads with heavy camouflage.

Mahindra Charger Policy Revised

At the launch of its two new EVs, BE 6 and XEV 9e, Mahindra stated that the home charger will be a compulsory purchase along with the models. The Indian automaker revised this policy last week, making the chargers optional under certain conditions.

MY 25 Updates For BYD Seal And Atto 3

The Chinese carmaker BYD introduced model year 2025 updates for the Seal electric sedan and Atto 3 electric SUV last week. Apart from cosmetic tweaks and additional features, both BYD offerings also feature some mechanical changes.

Toyota Innova Hycross Gets AVAS

Toyota introduced the Acoustic Vehicle Alert System, or AVAS, on the Innova Hycross Hybrid. This safety feature emits a low sound while the car is in EV mode, which alerts the pedestrians. Other aspects of the Hycross remained unchanged.

Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line Launch Date

Volkswagen has announced the launch timeline for the new 2025 Tiguan R-Line SUV in India. It is expected to be sold as a completely built unit (CBU) and is likely to offer design changes over the standard Tiguan. The SUV is expected to be priced at Rs 55 lakh (ex-showroom).

Kia Carens Facelift Timeline

Kia is expected to debut Carens facelift sometime next month. This update will include design changes along with new features. The prices for the new Kia Carens are expected to be revealed in June 2025.

