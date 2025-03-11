All
    BYD Atto 3 And BYD Seal Receives Model Year 2025 Updates

    Modified On Mar 11, 2025 06:03 PM By Shreyash for BYD Atto 3

    Apart from cosmetic upgrades, both BYD Atto 3 SUV and Seal sedan receives mechanical upgrades

    • First 3,000 customers will get Atto 3 MY25 at MY2024 ex-showroom prices.

    • The Atto 3 now features ventilated front seats and all-black cabin.

    • The Atto 3's low-voltage Lead Acid battery has been updated to a LFP (lithium iron phosphate) battery.

    • All variants of the BYD Seal now come with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

    • The Seal also gets an updated AC with a larger compressor capacity.

    • The Performance variant of the Seal sedan now gets adaptive dampers. 

    The BYD Atto 3 SUV and Seal sedan have received MY25 (model year) updates, which include feature enhancements and some mechanical upgrades. The Atto 3 has also surpassed a sales milestone of 3,000 units since its launch. As a result, BYD is offering the MY2025 Atto 3 at 2024 ex-showroom prices for the first 3,000 customers. Let’s take a closer look at the updates.

    2025 BYD Atto 3

    Prices

    Variant

    Prices

    Dynamic

    Rs 24.99 lakh

    Premium

    Rs 29.85 lakh

    Superior

    Rs 33.99 lakh

    MY2024 Prices

    Note that the prices mentioned above are only valid for the first 3,000 customers.

    Updates

    The BYD Atto 3 now gets black interior theme along with ventilated front seats. Other features on board include a 12.8-inch rotating touchscreen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 5-inch digital instrument cluster and a 6-way powered driver seat. An 8-speaker sound system, wireless phone charger, auto AC, a panoramic sunroof and keyless entry.

    Also, Atto 3's low-voltage battery has been updated to a LFP (lithium iron phosphate) battery, which claims to reduce the overall weight by six times, and offers five times better self-discharge. As per BYD, this increases the overall lifespan of the battery to 15 years. BYD offers the Atto 3 SUV with two battery pack options. The detailed specifications are as follows:

    Battery Pack

    49.92 kWh

    50.48 kWh

    Claimed Range (ARAI)

    468 km

    521 km

    Power

    204 PS

    Torque

    310 Nm

    BYD Seal

    Prices

    BYD India has announced that prices of the MY2025 Seal will be announced in April. However, considering the upgrades, we expect prices to be revised over the MY2024 version. Prices of the 2024 Seal have been mentioned below for reference:

    Variant

    Prices

    Dynamic

    Rs 41 lakh

    Premium

    Rs 45.55 lakh

    Performance

    Rs 53 lakh

    MY2024 Prices

    Updates

    The BYD Seal now gets powered sunshade as standard, along with a new silver-plated dimming canopy. In addition, all variants of the Seal now come with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay smartphone connectivity. BYD has also updated the air conditioning system of the Seal with a larger compressor capacity and a new module for air purification.

    The mid-spec Premium variant now also features frequency selective dampers (FSD), while the Performance variant of the BYD Seal also gets DiSus-C system. It’s also a damping system that improves stability and comfort by electronically adjusting the dampers based on thousands of inputs per second.

    Features on board the Seal sedan also includes a rotating 15.6-inch infotainment display, a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, two wireless phone chargers, as well as ventilated and heated front seats. It also gets an 8-way powered driver's seat with memory function, 4-way lumbar power adjustment for the driver's seat, and 6-way powered co-driver's seat.

    Passenger safety is taken care of by 9 airbags, a 360-degree camera, ISOFIX child seat anchors and a full suite of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), including adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist , and autonomous emergency braking.

    BYD offers the Seal sedan with two battery pack options:

    Battery Pack

    61.44 kWh

    82.56 kWh

    82.56 kWh

    Claimed Range

    510 km

    650 km

    580 km

    Power

    204 PS

    313 PS

    530 PS

    Torque

    310 Nm

    360 Nm

    670 Nm

    Drive Type

    RWD 

    RWD

    AWD

    Rivals

    The BYD Atto 3 can be regarded as a premium alternative to Tata Curvv EV and Hyundai Creta Electric, while Seal can be regarded as a rival to the Hyundai Ioniq 5, Kia EV6, and Volvo C40 Recharge. 

    All prices are ex-showroom

