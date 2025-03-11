BYD Atto 3 And BYD Seal Receives Model Year 2025 Updates

Apart from cosmetic upgrades, both BYD Atto 3 SUV and Seal sedan receives mechanical upgrades

First 3,000 customers will get Atto 3 MY25 at MY2024 ex-showroom prices.

The Atto 3 now features ventilated front seats and all-black cabin.

The Atto 3's low-voltage Lead Acid battery has been updated to a LFP (lithium iron phosphate) battery.

All variants of the BYD Seal now come with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

The Seal also gets an updated AC with a larger compressor capacity.

The Performance variant of the Seal sedan now gets adaptive dampers.

The BYD Atto 3 SUV and Seal sedan have received MY25 (model year) updates, which include feature enhancements and some mechanical upgrades. The Atto 3 has also surpassed a sales milestone of 3,000 units since its launch. As a result, BYD is offering the MY2025 Atto 3 at 2024 ex-showroom prices for the first 3,000 customers. Let’s take a closer look at the updates.

2025 BYD Atto 3

Prices

Variant Prices Dynamic Rs 24.99 lakh Premium Rs 29.85 lakh Superior Rs 33.99 lakh

MY2024 Prices

Note that the prices mentioned above are only valid for the first 3,000 customers.

Updates

The BYD Atto 3 now gets black interior theme along with ventilated front seats. Other features on board include a 12.8-inch rotating touchscreen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 5-inch digital instrument cluster and a 6-way powered driver seat. An 8-speaker sound system, wireless phone charger, auto AC, a panoramic sunroof and keyless entry.

Also, Atto 3's low-voltage battery has been updated to a LFP (lithium iron phosphate) battery, which claims to reduce the overall weight by six times, and offers five times better self-discharge. As per BYD, this increases the overall lifespan of the battery to 15 years. BYD offers the Atto 3 SUV with two battery pack options. The detailed specifications are as follows:

Battery Pack 49.92 kWh 50.48 kWh Claimed Range (ARAI) 468 km 521 km Power 204 PS Torque 310 Nm

BYD Seal

Prices

BYD India has announced that prices of the MY2025 Seal will be announced in April. However, considering the upgrades, we expect prices to be revised over the MY2024 version. Prices of the 2024 Seal have been mentioned below for reference:

Variant Prices Dynamic Rs 41 lakh Premium Rs 45.55 lakh Performance Rs 53 lakh

MY2024 Prices

Updates

The BYD Seal now gets powered sunshade as standard, along with a new silver-plated dimming canopy. In addition, all variants of the Seal now come with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay smartphone connectivity. BYD has also updated the air conditioning system of the Seal with a larger compressor capacity and a new module for air purification.

The mid-spec Premium variant now also features frequency selective dampers (FSD), while the Performance variant of the BYD Seal also gets DiSus-C system. It’s also a damping system that improves stability and comfort by electronically adjusting the dampers based on thousands of inputs per second.

Features on board the Seal sedan also includes a rotating 15.6-inch infotainment display, a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, two wireless phone chargers, as well as ventilated and heated front seats. It also gets an 8-way powered driver's seat with memory function, 4-way lumbar power adjustment for the driver's seat, and 6-way powered co-driver's seat.

Passenger safety is taken care of by 9 airbags, a 360-degree camera, ISOFIX child seat anchors and a full suite of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), including adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist , and autonomous emergency braking.

BYD offers the Seal sedan with two battery pack options:

Battery Pack 61.44 kWh 82.56 kWh 82.56 kWh Claimed Range 510 km 650 km 580 km Power 204 PS 313 PS 530 PS Torque 310 Nm 360 Nm 670 Nm Drive Type RWD RWD AWD

Rivals

The BYD Atto 3 can be regarded as a premium alternative to Tata Curvv EV and Hyundai Creta Electric, while Seal can be regarded as a rival to the Hyundai Ioniq 5, Kia EV6, and Volvo C40 Recharge.

All prices are ex-showroom

