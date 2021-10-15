Buy Or Hold: Wait For Tata Punch Or Go For Its Rivals?

Published On Oct 15, 2021 08:00 AM By Dhruv for Tata Punch

Tata’s Punch promises to offer an ‘SUV’ experience but should you wait for it or look at other similarly priced options?

The Tata Punch will likely be a popular one as it promises an ‘SUV’ experience on a budget with excellent crash test ratings. It’s launch is scheduled for October 18 and you can expect a bit of a waiting period if you aren’t part of the first few thousand people who pre-booked it. Keeping this in mind, should you wait for the Tata Punch or can your needs be better met by one of its rivals?

Model Price Range Tata Punch Rs 5.5 lakh to Rs 8.5 lakh Maruti Ignis Rs 5.10 lakh to Rs 7.47 lakh Maruti Swift Rs 5.85 lakh to Rs 8.67 lakh Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Rs 5.28 lakh to Rs 8.50 lakh Renault Triber Rs 5.50 lakh to Rs 7.95 lakh

Maruti Ignis: BUY if you like the funky design and city-friendly proportions

Years after its launch, the Ignis still has a funky appeal about it with small proportions that are ideal for city commutes. It is able to make the tall boy design look elegant and it also adds to the headroom inside the car. It is a petrol-only offering but you do get the convenience of an automatic. The Ignis is also a budget offering when you look at top-end prices compared to its rivals.

Maruti Swift: BUY if you are looking for driving pleasure

The Swift has always been a dynamic handler and along with its petrol engine, it is a hoot to drive. It’s design still stands out in a crowd. It gets all the features one would expect from a car its price but it does command a slightly heftier price tag for the same. Just like the Ignis and most other cars in this list, the Swift is a petrol-only model with an automatic transmission option.

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios: BUY if you want multiple engine choices, diesel included

The Hyundai hatchback is the only option at this price point for diesel-buyers, and you can add to that a premium looking cabin and a good set of features. The Grand i10 Nios is a comfortable city car that offers both petrol and diesel engines with manual and automatic transmission options with both. For those with a penchant for driving thrills, there is the Turbo version with a manual transmission and has good pace.

Renault Triber: BUY if you want utility and versatility

The Triber is a truly versatile offering, being spacious, and seating for up to seven while being under 4 metres in length! If you don’t want the third row of seats, you can simply remove them and liberate loads of cargo space. The Triber is a petrol-only offering with the option of an automatic here as well.

Tata Punch: HOLD for the Punch if you want the ‘SUV’ factor

The Punch promises to be completely different from anything else in its price bracket. Tata’s really played up the SUV card and the Punch will look to deliver a high-seated, high-ground clearance experience unlike anything else in the segment. The Punch may not be the most feature-rich option but it is fairly well equipped. You can also read our first drive impressions of the Punch here.