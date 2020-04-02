BS6 Effect: Honda BR-V Discontinued

Modified On Apr 02, 2020 04:51 PM By Saransh for Honda BRV

The BR-V was essentially an SUV version of the Mobilio, which met the same fate in 2017

The BR-V was Honda’s only 7-seater offering under Rs 15 lakh.

It was offered with both petrol and diesel engines borrowed from the City.

Priced from Rs 9.53 lakh to Rs 13.83 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

Rivalled the likes of the Renault Duster and the Hyundai Creta.

With the introduction of BS6 norms from April 1, 2020, Honda has pulled the plug on its only crossover MPV, the BR-V. The move is not surprising since the MPV has not been in much demand since it was first introduced in 2016.

The BR-V was available with a set of 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engines. Both of which were borrowed from the Honda City. Where the petrol engine produced 119PS and 145Nm, the diesel unit was good for 100PS and 200Nm. Both the engines were mated to a 6-speed MT as standard while the petrol was offered with an option of CVT as well. The features on offer included dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, auto AC, and a touchscreen infotainment system.

Before the BR-V, Honda had also discontinued its entry-level hatchback, the Brio, in 2019. The BR-V/Mobilio was based on the Brio’s platform just like the previous-gen Amaze. With the departure of Brio and BR-V, Honda now has only five cars in its portfolio -- Amaze, Jazz, City, Civic, and the CR-V.

Honda offered the BR-V in four variants, priced from Rs 9.53 lakh to Rs 13.83 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). It rivalled the likes of the Hyundai Creta and the Renault Duster.

The introduction of BS6 norms has also resulted in Honda discontinuing the diesel variants of the Civic and the CR-V for now. However, both these cars are expected to be relaunched in a BS6 avatar later this year. Meanwhile, Honda will launch the fifth-gen City in the country once the coronavirus pandemic is under control.

