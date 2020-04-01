BS6 Effect: Honda Civic Diesel Discontinued In India For Now

Modified On Apr 02, 2020 03:12 PM By Sonny for Honda Civic

The sedan is now offered with the petrol-CVT powertrain only

The Honda Civic was launched with the option of 1.6-litre diesel engine with manual transmission.

With this generation, Honda introduced a diesel engine with the Civic for the first time.

Honda could bring back the diesel engine in its BS6 form later this year.

The Civic is now only offered with a BS6-compliant 1.8-litre petrol-CVT.

With the discontinuation of the diesel, there’s no manual option available.

The latest generation of the Honda Civic was launched in India in early 2019 with a BS6 compliant petrol engine and a BS4 diesel engine. Now that the BS6 emissions norms are in effect, Honda has discontinued the diesel Civic for now but plans to bring it back later in 2020. The carmaker has also discontinued the diesel CR-V which was equipped with the same engine.

The diesel engine offered in the Civic was a 1.6-litre unit tuned to produce 120PS of power and 300Nm of torque. It was only available with a 6-speed manual transmission. Honda had been offering the diesel variants of the Civic with heavy discounts worth up to Rs 2.5 lakh to clear up its BS4 inventory. The diesel Civic was offered in two variants - VX and ZX - priced at Rs 20.55 lakh and Rs 22.35 lakh, respectively (ex-showroom Delhi).

While Honda does not intend to discontinue diesel cars altogether, the carmaker was forced to pull the plug on the Civic and CR-V diesel for now. The BS6 update could likely have been delayed even more due to the ongoing pandemic. Honda had recently introduced the BS6-compliant 1.5-litre diesel engine in the Amaze sub-4m sedan and should offer this engine in other models too, like the upcoming fifth-gen City as well as the updated Jazz and WR-V.

The Honda Civic is now limited to a 1.8-litre petrol engine mated to a CVT automatic. It produces 141PS of power and 174Nm of torque. The petrol Civic continues to be offered in three variants - V, VX and ZX - with prices ranging from Rs 17.94 lakh to Rs 21.25 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). It continues to rival the Skoda Octavia and Hyundai Elantra.

