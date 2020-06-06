BMW 5 Series: Hits and Misses

Published On Jun 06, 2020 01:59 PM By Alan Richard for BMW 5 Series 2021

We loved how the 2017 BMW 5 Series balanced luxury and performance. Let’s take a look at what the new hybrid drivetrains and even more tech of the 2020 update brings to the package.

The 5 Series was all about balance, juggling exciting handling and performance with all the luxury and comfort you would expect from a sedan wearing the BMW badge. The 2020 update brings a lot to the table with a new face, connected tech, active safety features and as many as five plug-in hybrid drivetrains. Let's take a look at how all the changes tweak the 5 Series equation.

Hits

Sedate Styling

If you’ve kept up to date with where the BMW design language is going you’re sure to notice that the 5 Series is taking a conservative approach. And this is no bad thing. We’re not all fans of the large grills that have graced the likes of the 7 Series , the X7 and the even more recent 4 Series. The 5 Series with its marginally larger and wide grill, new headlamps and taillamps may be a mild refresh but it’s a more universally palatable one in our books.

Cleaner tech

BMW’s answer to cleaner technology in the 5 Series is via five plug-in hybrid platforms in the 5 Series. Initially the 530e and the 545e will go on sale, with 3 more slated to be added to the lineup in November. In addition to that all 5 Series models feature mild hybrid technology as well.

Related: You Can Now Buy A BMW While Sitting At Home

Loaded with features

The BMW 5 Series will also feature a big update to its tech package, starting with a new operating system that will be able to receive updates over the air. Then there is the latest iteration of BMW's voice assistant which BMW claims is able to understand commands in an even more conversational manner than before. There’s also now a larger 12.3 inch main infotainment screen (up from 10.25 from before) that’s both touch and gesture controllable. There are also some active safety features like steering and lane control assistance with semi active lane change control, remote parking assistant and the reversing assistant.

Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

The BMW will now get both Apple CarPlay as well as Android Auto and what’s more, they will both function wirelessly. And with wireless charging also on the feature list, that means you won’t need to keep a spare cable in your car.

Misses

Plug-in Hybrids and India?

With the government policies favouring electric vehicles over PHEVs the chances of the plug-in hybrid drivetrains coming to India is slim.

Too Conservative

For those that are fans of the new BMW design language, the 2020 5 Series may just not be enough of an update to be appealing.

No More Power

This being a small update, BMW may not choose to update the drivetrains and this will mean that we may not see more powerful engines. Engines like the most-powerful 550i variant, which uses a 4.4-litre V8 putting out 333PS and 450Nm, or the 540d, which puts out a massive 340PS/700Nm from a 3.0-litre inline-six diesel engine.

Read More on : 5 Series Automatic