Benefits Of Up To Rs 45,000 On Premium Hatchbacks

Published On Apr 21, 2021 08:24 AM By Tarun for Maruti Baleno

All premium hatchbacks, except the Tata Altroz, are available with savings this month

The premium hatchback segment saw major developments in the past year with the launch of Tata Altroz and the new-generation Hyundai i20. The Jazz also received a facelift last year, which gave it new features and a BS6 engine. This segment remains quite popular with cars priced from Rs 6 lakh to Rs 11 lakh. Here’s how much you can save on a premium hatchback this month:

Volkswagen Polo

Offers Amount Cash Discount Rs 20,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 20,000 Loyalty Bonus / Corporate Bonus Rs 10,000 / Rs 5,000 Total Rs 45,000

You can save up to Rs 45,000 on the Polo.

Different offers for the regular models and the GT TSI variants.

No cash discount on the Trendline, Comfortline and Highline Plus variants. Instead, you get an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000 and a loyalty bonus of Rs 10,000.

Buying a GT TSI variant entitles you to a cash discount of Rs 20,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 5,000.

It retails from Rs 6.16 lakh to Rs 9.99 lakh.

Honda Jazz

Offers Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 15,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 15,000 Loyalty Bonus Rs 14,000 Total Rs 44,000

Honda is offering savings of up to Rs 44,000 on the Jazz.

It also gets a cash discount of up to Rs 15,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000, and a loyalty bonus of up to Rs 14,000.

Buyers can also opt for free accessories worth Rs 17,248, instead of availing the cash discount.

Loyalty bonus includes a Rs 5,000 discount and an additional exchange bonus of Rs 9,000.

It retails from Rs 7.55 lakh to Rs 9.79 lakh.

Maruti Baleno

Offers Amount Cash Discount Up To Rs 20,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 10,000 Special Sales Offer Rs 3,000 Total Rs 33,000

Maruti is offering the Baleno with maximum savings of up to Rs 33,000.

The Sigma variant comes with a cash discount of Rs 20,000, the Delta variant with Rs 15,000, and the top-spec Zeta variant with Rs 5,000.

The CVT variants get a cash discount of Rs 10,000.

Additionally, there’s an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000 and a special sales offer of up to Rs 3,000.

It is priced between Rs 5.90 lakh and Rs 9.10 lakh.

Toyota Glanza

Offers Amount Cash Discount Up To Rs 8,000 Exchange Bonus Up To Rs 8,000 Corporate Bonus Rs 2,000 Total Rs 18,000

You can save up to Rs 18,000 on the Toyota Glanza.

It gets a cash discount of up to Rs 8,000, an exchange bonus of up to Rs 8,000, and a loyalty bonus of Rs 2,000.

The Glanza does not offer as much savings as the Baleno on which it is based.

It retails from Rs 7.18 lakh to Rs 9.10 lakh.

Hyundai i20

Offers Amount Cash Discount - Exchange Bonus Rs 10,000 Corporate Bonus Rs 5,000 Total Rs 15,000

Hyundai is offering the i20 with savings of up to Rs 15,000.

It doesn’t get any cash discount, but you can avail an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 5,000.

The i20 is priced between Rs 6.79 lakh and Rs 11.32 lakh.

