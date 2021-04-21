Benefits Of Up To Rs 45,000 On Premium Hatchbacks
Published On Apr 21, 2021 08:24 AM By Tarun for Maruti Baleno
All premium hatchbacks, except the Tata Altroz, are available with savings this month
-
The Polo is offered with savings of up to Rs 45,000.
-
Honda is offering the Jazz with benefits of up to Rs 44,000.
-
You can save up to Rs 33,000 on the Baleno.
-
Its rebadged cousin, the Glanza, is offered with comparatively lesser benefits of up to Rs 18,000.
-
The least benefits, of up to Rs 15,000, on the Hyundai i20.
-
No offers on the Tata Altroz.
The premium hatchback segment saw major developments in the past year with the launch of Tata Altroz and the new-generation Hyundai i20. The Jazz also received a facelift last year, which gave it new features and a BS6 engine. This segment remains quite popular with cars priced from Rs 6 lakh to Rs 11 lakh. Here’s how much you can save on a premium hatchback this month:
Volkswagen Polo
|
Offers
|
Amount
|
Cash Discount
|
Rs 20,000
|
Exchange Bonus
|
Rs 20,000
|
Loyalty Bonus / Corporate Bonus
|
Rs 10,000 / Rs 5,000
|
Total
|
Rs 45,000
-
You can save up to Rs 45,000 on the Polo.
-
Different offers for the regular models and the GT TSI variants.
-
No cash discount on the Trendline, Comfortline and Highline Plus variants. Instead, you get an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000 and a loyalty bonus of Rs 10,000.
-
Buying a GT TSI variant entitles you to a cash discount of Rs 20,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 5,000.
-
It retails from Rs 6.16 lakh to Rs 9.99 lakh.
Honda Jazz
|
Offers
|
Amount
|
Cash Discount
|
Up to Rs 15,000
|
Exchange Bonus
|
Rs 15,000
|
Loyalty Bonus
|
Rs 14,000
|
Total
|
Rs 44,000
-
Honda is offering savings of up to Rs 44,000 on the Jazz.
-
It also gets a cash discount of up to Rs 15,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000, and a loyalty bonus of up to Rs 14,000.
-
Buyers can also opt for free accessories worth Rs 17,248, instead of availing the cash discount.
-
Loyalty bonus includes a Rs 5,000 discount and an additional exchange bonus of Rs 9,000.
-
It retails from Rs 7.55 lakh to Rs 9.79 lakh.
Maruti Baleno
|
Offers
|
Amount
|
Cash Discount
|
Up To Rs 20,000
|
Exchange Bonus
|
Rs 10,000
|
Special Sales Offer
|
Rs 3,000
|
Total
|
Rs 33,000
-
Maruti is offering the Baleno with maximum savings of up to Rs 33,000.
-
The Sigma variant comes with a cash discount of Rs 20,000, the Delta variant with Rs 15,000, and the top-spec Zeta variant with Rs 5,000.
-
The CVT variants get a cash discount of Rs 10,000.
-
Additionally, there’s an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000 and a special sales offer of up to Rs 3,000.
-
It is priced between Rs 5.90 lakh and Rs 9.10 lakh.
Toyota Glanza
|
Offers
|
Amount
|
Cash Discount
|
Up To Rs 8,000
|
Exchange Bonus
|
Up To Rs 8,000
|
Corporate Bonus
|
Rs 2,000
|
Total
|
Rs 18,000
-
You can save up to Rs 18,000 on the Toyota Glanza.
-
It gets a cash discount of up to Rs 8,000, an exchange bonus of up to Rs 8,000, and a loyalty bonus of Rs 2,000.
-
The Glanza does not offer as much savings as the Baleno on which it is based.
-
It retails from Rs 7.18 lakh to Rs 9.10 lakh.
Hyundai i20
|
Offers
|
Amount
|
Cash Discount
|
-
|
Exchange Bonus
|
Rs 10,000
|
Corporate Bonus
|
Rs 5,000
|
Total
|
Rs 15,000
-
Hyundai is offering the i20 with savings of up to Rs 15,000.
-
It doesn’t get any cash discount, but you can avail an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 5,000.
-
The i20 is priced between Rs 6.79 lakh and Rs 11.32 lakh.
Read More on : Baleno on road price
- Renew Maruti Baleno Car Insurance - Save Upto 75%* with Best Insurance Plans - (InsuranceDekho.com)
0 out of 0 found this helpful