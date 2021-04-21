  • Login / Register
Benefits Of Up To Rs 45,000 On Premium Hatchbacks

Published On Apr 21, 2021 08:24 AM By Tarun for Maruti Baleno

All premium hatchbacks, except the Tata Altroz, are available with savings this month

  • The Polo is offered with savings of up to Rs 45,000. 

  • Honda is offering the Jazz with benefits of up to Rs 44,000. 

  • You can save up to Rs 33,000 on the Baleno. 

  • Its rebadged cousin, the Glanza, is offered with comparatively lesser benefits of up to Rs 18,000. 

  • The least benefits, of up to Rs 15,000, on the Hyundai i20. 

  • No offers on the Tata Altroz.  

The premium hatchback segment saw major developments in the past year with the launch of Tata Altroz and the new-generation Hyundai i20. The Jazz also received a facelift last year, which gave it new features and a BS6 engine. This segment remains quite popular with cars priced from Rs 6 lakh to Rs 11 lakh. Here’s how much you can save on a premium hatchback this month: 

Volkswagen Polo

Offers

Amount

Cash Discount

Rs 20,000

Exchange Bonus

Rs 20,000

Loyalty Bonus / Corporate Bonus

Rs 10,000 / Rs 5,000

Total

Rs 45,000

  • You can save up to Rs 45,000 on the Polo

  • Different offers for the regular models and the GT TSI variants. 

  • No cash discount on the Trendline, Comfortline and Highline Plus variants. Instead, you get an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000 and a loyalty bonus of Rs 10,000. 

  • Buying a GT TSI variant entitles you to a cash discount of Rs 20,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 5,000. 

  • It retails from Rs 6.16 lakh to Rs 9.99 lakh. 

Honda Jazz

Honda Jazz

Offers

Amount

Cash Discount

Up to Rs 15,000

Exchange Bonus

Rs 15,000

Loyalty Bonus

Rs 14,000

Total

Rs 44,000

  • Honda is offering savings of up to Rs 44,000 on the Jazz

  • It also gets a cash discount of up to Rs 15,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000, and a loyalty bonus of up to Rs 14,000. 

  • Buyers can also opt for free accessories worth Rs 17,248, instead of availing the cash discount. 

  • Loyalty bonus includes a Rs 5,000 discount and an additional exchange bonus of Rs 9,000. 

  • It retails from Rs 7.55 lakh to Rs 9.79 lakh. 

Maruti Baleno

Offers

Amount

Cash Discount

Up To Rs 20,000

Exchange Bonus

Rs 10,000

Special Sales Offer

Rs 3,000

Total

Rs 33,000

  • Maruti is offering the Baleno with maximum savings of up to Rs 33,000. 

  • The Sigma variant comes with a cash discount of Rs 20,000, the Delta variant with Rs 15,000, and the top-spec Zeta variant with Rs 5,000. 

  • The CVT variants get a cash discount of Rs 10,000. 

  • Additionally, there’s an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000 and a special sales offer of up to Rs 3,000. 

  • It is priced between Rs 5.90 lakh and Rs 9.10 lakh. 

Toyota Glanza

Offers

Amount

Cash Discount

Up To Rs 8,000

Exchange Bonus

Up To Rs 8,000

Corporate Bonus

Rs 2,000

Total

Rs 18,000

  • You can save up to Rs 18,000 on the Toyota Glanza. 

  • It gets a cash discount of up to Rs 8,000, an exchange bonus of up to Rs 8,000, and a loyalty bonus of Rs 2,000. 

  • The Glanza does not offer as much savings as the Baleno on which it is based.

  • It retails from Rs 7.18 lakh to Rs 9.10 lakh. 

Hyundai i20

Offers

Amount

Cash Discount

-

Exchange Bonus

Rs 10,000

Corporate Bonus

Rs 5,000

Total

Rs 15,000

  • Hyundai is offering the i20 with savings of up to Rs 15,000. 

  • It doesn’t get any cash discount, but you can avail an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 5,000. 

  • The i20 is priced between Rs 6.79 lakh and Rs 11.32 lakh.

