There’s no benefit on the CNG variants of old-gen Swift, Dzire, and Brezza

The Alto K10 and Wagon R get the highest discounts of up to Rs 57,100.

S-Presso and Celerio offer discounts of up to Rs 52,100

There’s no offer on the Maruti Ertiga

These discounts are valid till the end of August.

Maruti has rolled out the offers for its Arena lineup for August, soon after sharing Nexa’s offers. If you want to buy an Arena car, various discounts are available on all the models, save the Ertiga MPV. Here are the model-wise offers available till the end of this month:

Alto K10

Offer Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 40,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 15,000 Corporate Discount Rs 2,100 Total Benefits Up to Rs 57,100

The discounts above are on the higher-spec VXi AMT and VXi+ AMT variants of the Maruti Alto K10.

Manual and CNG variants get lower cash discounts of up to Rs 35,000 and up to Rs 25,000, respectively.

All variants get the same exchange and corporate bonus.

Maruti’s entry-level hatchback is priced between Rs 3.99 lakh and Rs 5.96 lakh.

S-Presso

Offer Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 35,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 15,000 Corporate Discount Rs 2,100 Total Benefits Up to Rs 52,100

Offers mentioned in the table are for the AMT variants of the Maruti S-Presso.

Manual and CNG variants get a lower cash discount of up to Rs 30,000 each, while other benefits remain unaffected.

Prices of the Maruti hatchback range from Rs 4.26 lakh to Rs 6.12 lakh.

Wagon R

Offer Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 25,000 Additional Offer Rs 20,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 15,000 Additional Exchange Bonus (< 7 Years) Rs 5,000 Corporate Discount Rs 2,100 Total Benefits Up to Rs 67,100

The Maruti Wagon R gets these benefits on the CNG variants. The manual and the AMT variants get higher cash benefits of Rs 30,000 and Rs 35,000 respectively.

All variants get the same exchange and corporate discounts. However, only the CNG variants also get an additional offer of Rs 20,000.

If you have a car to exchange that is less than 7 years old, then you can get an additional exchange bonus of up to Rs 5,000.

Maruti Wagon R is priced from Rs 5.54 lakh to Rs 7.33 lakh.

Celerio

Offer Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 35,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 15,000 Corporate Discount Rs 2,100 Total Benefits Up to Rs 52,100

The offers mentioned above apply to all the AMT variants of the Maruti Celerio.

Manual and CNG variants get a lower cash benefit of Rs 30,000 each, while other savings remain unchanged.

Prices of the Maruti Celerio range between Rs 5.37 lakh and Rs 7.04 lakh.

Eeco

Offer Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 15,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 15,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 30,000

The basic people-mover, Maruti Eeco, gets these benefits on its petrol variants.

The CNG variants get a lower cash benefit of Rs 10,000.

All variants get the same exchange bonus, however, the Eeco misses out on corporate discounts this time.

Maruti Eeco is priced from Rs 5.32 lakh to Rs 6.58 lakh.

Old-gen Swift

Offer Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 10,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 15,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 25,000

Maruti is offering various benefits on the old-gen Swift, till the remaining stock gets cleared.

All the variants get the same cash discount and exchange bonus. However, this time too, the CNG variants only get an exchange bonus.

Swift's special edition is also available for an additional price of Rs 18,400.

The last recorded price of the old-gen Maruti Swift was from Rs 6.24 lakh to Rs 9.14 lakh.

Swift 2024

Offer Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 15,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 15,000 Additional Exchange Bonus (< 7 Years) Rs 5,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 35,000

The total benefits mentioned above are for the AMT variants of the Swift 2024.

All variants get an exchange bonus of up to Rs 15,000, and if the exchange car is less than 7 years old, then you can also claim an additional exchange bonus of up to Rs 5,000.

It is priced from Rs 6.49 lakh to Rs 9.60 lakh.

Dzire

Offer Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 15,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 15,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 30,000

The sub-4m sedan gets these benefits on all AMT variants. If you choose a manual variant, the cash discount drops by Rs 5,000. That said, the exchange bonus remains the same for all the variants.

CNG variants do not get any form of discount.

Prices of the Maruti Dzire range from Rs 6.57 lakh to Rs 9.34 lakh.

Brezza

Offer Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 27,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 15,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 42,000

The sub-4m SUV is available with a cash discount of up to Rs 27,000, on the base-spec Lxi Urbano Edition. That said, the cash discount drops to Rs 15,000 on its mid-spec VXi Urbano edition and to Rs 10,000 on its higher-spec Zxi and Zxi+ manual and automatic variants.

The exchange bonus is the same for all the variants. And there’s no corporate discount available for any variant.

CNG variants do not get any form of benefit.

The Maruti Brezza is priced between Rs 8.34 lakh and Rs 14.14 lakh.

All prices are ex-showroom

