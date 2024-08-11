All
Avail Savings Of Up To Rs 57,100 On Maruti Arena Cars This August

Published On Aug 11, 2024 12:01 PM By Yashika for Maruti Alto K10

There’s no benefit on the CNG variants of old-gen Swift, Dzire, and Brezza

Arena August Offers

  • The Alto K10 and Wagon R get the highest discounts of up to Rs 57,100.

  • S-Presso and Celerio offer discounts of up to Rs 52,100

  • There’s no offer on the Maruti Ertiga

  • These discounts are valid till the end of August.

Maruti has rolled out the offers for its Arena lineup for August, soon after sharing Nexa’s offers. If you want to buy an Arena car, various discounts are available on all the models, save the Ertiga MPV. Here are the model-wise offers available till the end of this month:

Alto K10

Maruti Alto K10

Offer

Amount

Cash Discount

Up to Rs 40,000

Exchange Bonus

Rs 15,000

Corporate Discount

Rs 2,100

Total Benefits

Up to Rs 57,100
  • The discounts above are on the higher-spec VXi AMT and VXi+ AMT variants of the Maruti Alto K10.

  • Manual and CNG variants get lower cash discounts of up to Rs 35,000 and up to Rs 25,000, respectively.

  • All variants get the same exchange and corporate bonus. 

  • Maruti’s entry-level hatchback is priced between Rs 3.99 lakh and Rs 5.96 lakh.

S-Presso

Maruti S-Presso

Offer

Amount

Cash Discount

Up to Rs 35,000

Exchange Bonus

Rs 15,000

Corporate Discount

Rs 2,100

Total Benefits

Up to Rs 52,100

  • Offers mentioned in the table are for the AMT variants of the Maruti S-Presso.

  • Manual and CNG variants get a lower cash discount of up to Rs 30,000 each, while other benefits remain unaffected.

  • Prices of the Maruti hatchback range from Rs 4.26 lakh to Rs 6.12 lakh.

Wagon R

Maruti Wagon R

Offer

Amount

Cash Discount

Up to Rs 25,000

Additional Offer

Rs 20,000

Exchange Bonus

Rs 15,000

Additional Exchange Bonus (< 7 Years)

Rs 5,000

Corporate Discount

Rs 2,100

Total Benefits

Up to Rs 67,100

  • The Maruti Wagon R gets these benefits on the CNG variants. The manual and the AMT variants get higher cash benefits of Rs 30,000 and Rs 35,000 respectively.

  • All variants get the same exchange and corporate discounts. However, only the CNG variants also get an additional offer of Rs 20,000. 

  • If you have a car to exchange that is less than 7 years old, then you can get an additional exchange bonus of up to Rs 5,000.

  • Maruti Wagon R is priced from Rs 5.54 lakh to Rs 7.33 lakh.

Celerio

Maruti Celerio

Offer

Amount

Cash Discount

Up to Rs 35,000

Exchange Bonus

Rs 15,000

Corporate Discount

Rs 2,100

Total Benefits

Up to Rs 52,100

  • The offers mentioned above apply to all the AMT variants of the Maruti Celerio.

  • Manual and CNG variants get a lower cash benefit of Rs 30,000 each, while other savings remain unchanged.

  • Prices of the Maruti Celerio range between Rs 5.37 lakh and Rs 7.04 lakh.  

Eeco

Maruti Eeco

Offer

Amount

Cash Discount

Up to Rs 15,000

Exchange Bonus

Rs 15,000

Total Benefits

Up to Rs 30,000

  • The basic people-mover, Maruti Eeco, gets these benefits on its petrol variants.

  • The CNG variants get a lower cash benefit of Rs 10,000.

  • All variants get the same exchange bonus, however, the Eeco misses out on corporate discounts this time.

  • Maruti Eeco is priced from Rs 5.32 lakh to Rs 6.58 lakh.

Old-gen Swift

Old-generation Maruti Swift

Offer

Amount

Cash Discount

Up to Rs 10,000

Exchange Bonus

Rs 15,000

Total Benefits

Up to Rs 25,000

  • Maruti is offering various benefits on the old-gen Swift, till the remaining stock gets cleared.

  • All the variants get the same cash discount and exchange bonus. However, this time too, the CNG variants only get an exchange bonus.

  • Swift's special edition is also available for an additional price of Rs 18,400.

  • The last recorded price of the old-gen Maruti Swift was from Rs 6.24 lakh to Rs 9.14 lakh.

Swift 2024

Swift 2024

Offer

Amount

Cash Discount

Up to Rs 15,000

Exchange Bonus

Rs 15,000

Additional Exchange Bonus (< 7 Years)

Rs 5,000

Total Benefits

Up to Rs 35,000

  • The total benefits mentioned above are for the AMT variants of the Swift 2024

  • All variants get an exchange bonus of up to Rs 15,000, and if the exchange car is less than 7 years old, then you can also claim an additional exchange bonus of up to Rs 5,000.

  • It is priced from Rs 6.49 lakh to Rs 9.60 lakh. 

Dzire

Maruti Dzire

Offer

Amount

Cash Discount

Up to Rs 15,000

Exchange Bonus

Rs 15,000

Total Benefits

Up to Rs 30,000

  • The sub-4m sedan gets these benefits on all AMT variants. If you choose a manual variant, the cash discount drops by Rs 5,000. That said, the exchange bonus remains the same for all the variants.

  • CNG variants do not get any form of discount.

  • Prices of the Maruti Dzire range from Rs 6.57 lakh to Rs 9.34 lakh.

Brezza

Maruti Brezza

Offer

Amount

Cash Discount

Up to Rs 27,000

Exchange Bonus

Rs 15,000

Total Benefits

Up to Rs 42,000

  • The sub-4m SUV is available with a cash discount of up to Rs 27,000, on the base-spec Lxi Urbano Edition. That said, the cash discount drops to Rs 15,000 on its mid-spec VXi Urbano edition and to Rs 10,000 on its higher-spec Zxi and Zxi+ manual and automatic variants.

  • The exchange bonus is the same for all the variants. And there’s no corporate discount available for any variant.

  • CNG variants do not get any form of benefit.

  • The Maruti Brezza is priced between Rs 8.34 lakh and Rs 14.14 lakh.  

All prices are ex-showroom

Note: These offers may differ based on your location and the variant chosen. To get more information, we recommend you contact your nearest Hyundai dealership.

Follow CarDekho's WhatsApp channel for all the latest automotive updates.

Maruti Alto K10

